Tesco Cheese & Pickle Sandwich

Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (30%), Water, Sugar, Carrot, Spirit Vinegar, Yeast, Onion, Swede, Cauliflower, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Salt, Courgette, Cornflour, Dates, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Wheat Gluten, Gherkin, Apple Purée, Tomato Paste, Colour (Plain Caramel), Garlic Purée, Spices, Malted Barley Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Acetic Acid, Black Pepper, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).