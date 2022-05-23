We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Cheese & Pickle Sandwich

Tesco Cheese & Pickle Sandwich
Energy
1887kJ
450kcal
23%of the reference intake
Fat
17.8g

medium

25%of the reference intake
Saturates
9.6g

high

48%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.6g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Salt
2.16g

high

36%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1137kJ / 271kcal

Product Description

  • Mature Cheddar cheese and pickle in white bread.
  • MATURE CHEDDAR CHEESE Our chefs' recipe layers mature Cheddar cheese with tangy pickle on soft bread CAREFULLY HAND PACKED EVERY DAY
  • MATURE CHEDDAR CHEESE Our chefs' recipe layers mature Cheddar cheese with tangy pickle on soft bread CAREFULLY HAND PACKED EVERY DAY

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (30%), Water, Sugar, Carrot, Spirit Vinegar, Yeast, Onion, Swede, Cauliflower, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Salt, Courgette, Cornflour, Dates, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Wheat Gluten, Gherkin, Apple Purée, Tomato Paste, Colour (Plain Caramel), Garlic Purée, Spices, Malted Barley Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Acetic Acid, Black Pepper, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy1137kJ / 271kcal1887kJ / 450kcal
Fat10.7g17.8g
Saturates5.8g9.6g
Carbohydrate30.3g50.3g
Sugars5.2g8.6g
Fibre1.9g3.2g
Protein12.4g20.6g
Salt1.30g2.16g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
I had it for my lunch it was of very poor standard

I had it for my lunch it was of very poor standard , the bread tasted very stale the cheese was ok and the pickle was tasteless, I will not be getting this again unless there is a remarkable improvement in the quality.

