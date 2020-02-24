Listerine Nightly Reset Mouthwash 400Ml

FOR HYGIENE, BEST THERE IS.
I have COPD and this keeps my mouth and gum fresh and clean, which taking inhalers etc daily my mouth needs to be clean as clean can be. A must. So much better than the others.
This is a winner!
"Remineralises enamel and cleans deeply." I endorse that. It's effect was very noticeable, within days. It was amazing. Areas of denuded enamel due to receding gums appeared to have been covered over with a coating of what I assume was enamel. Badly stained areas - just cleared. I use it twice daily as instructed; the last thing at night and first thing in the morning after cleaning my teeth with my usual toothpaste. This must be a winner!