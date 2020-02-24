By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Listerine Nightly Reset Mouthwash 400Ml

Listerine Nightly Reset Mouthwash 400Ml
£ 6.00
£1.50/100ml

Product Description

  • Nightly Reset Midnight Mint Mouthwash
  • A formula that works while you sleep to fight the effects of the day.
  • Normal eating and drinking can expose your teeth to sugar acids throughout the day that can leave your teeth vulnerable to cavities - especially overnight.
  • Nightly Reset can help fight the effects of the day:
  • It remineralizes enamel to strengthen teeth thanks to its high level of fluoride
  • It cleans deeply by reaching where brushing can't:
  • Reducing plaque build-up
  • Reducing germ accumulation
  • Reducing acid production - caused by food and drinks - that weakens your teeth
  • It helps prevent cavities.
  • Use before and after sleep as part of a regular routine.
  • Works while you sleep to fight the effects of the day
  • Remineralizes enamel cleans deeply
  • Use before and after sleep as part of a regular routine
  • Milder taste
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

[PR-018844], Aqua, Sorbitol, Propylene Glycol, Xylitol, Poloxamer 407, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Fluoride, Benzoic Acid, Eucalyptol, Sodium Benzoate, Methyl Salicylate, Aroma, Thymol, Menthol, Sodium Saccharin, Sucralose, CI 16035, CI 42090, Contains Sodium Fluoride (450 ppm F)

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: use twice daily. Especially effective when used morning and evening after brushing. Pour 15 ml (3 x 5 ml teaspoonfuls) into a glass, rinse around teeth and gums for 60 seconds, then spit out.

Warnings

  • Not suitable for use in children under 12 years.
  • Do not swallow. If swallowed, get medical help. Do not use if allergic to any of the ingredients. Stop use and ask a dentist if oral irritation occurs. Keep out of the reach of children.

Name and address

  • Johnson & Johnson EAME Limited,
  • Maidenhead,
  • UK,
  • SL6 3UG.
  • Johnson & Johnson (Ireland) Limited,
  • Airton Road,

Return to

  • Johnson & Johnson Consumer Services EAME Limited,
  • Maidenhead,
  • UK,
  • SL6 3UG.
  • Careline: 0808 238 9999
  • Johnson & Johnson (Ireland) Limited,
  • Airton Road,
  • Tallaght,
  • Dublin 24,
  • Ireland.
  • Careline: 1800 22 0044

Lower age limit

12 Years

Net Contents

400ml ℮

Safety information

Not suitable for use in children under 12 years. Do not swallow. If swallowed, get medical help. Do not use if allergic to any of the ingredients. Stop use and ask a dentist if oral irritation occurs. Keep out of the reach of children.

FOR HYGIENE, BEST THERE IS.

5 stars

I have COPD and this keeps my mouth and gum fresh and clean, which taking inhalers etc daily my mouth needs to be clean as clean can be. A must. So much better than the others.

This is a winner!

5 stars

"Remineralises enamel and cleans deeply." I endorse that. It's effect was very noticeable, within days. It was amazing. Areas of denuded enamel due to receding gums appeared to have been covered over with a coating of what I assume was enamel. Badly stained areas - just cleared. I use it twice daily as instructed; the last thing at night and first thing in the morning after cleaning my teeth with my usual toothpaste. This must be a winner!

