By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Stockwell & Co Roasted & Salted Peanuts 200G

4(9)Write a review
Stockwell & Co Roasted & Salted Peanuts 200G
£ 0.48
£2.40/kg
1/8 of a bag
  • Energy668kJ 161kcal
    8%
  • Fat13.4g
    19%
  • Saturates1.9g
    10%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2672kJ / 645kcal

Product Description

  • Salted and roasted peanuts.
  • Stockwell & Co. Roasted and Salted Peanuts | Stockwell & Co. provides all the traditional pantry essentials you need to put good, honest food on the table – at a price that's always right
  • Stockwell & Co. Roasted and Salted Peanuts | Stockwell & Co. provides all the traditional pantry essentials you need to put good, honest food on the table – at a price that's always right
  • Stockwell & Co. provides all the traditional pantry essentials you need to put good, honest food on the table - at a price that's always right.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Peanut, Rapeseed Oil, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Contains 8 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..

Recycling info

Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a bag (25g)
Energy2672kJ / 645kcal668kJ / 161kcal
Fat53.4g13.4g
Saturates7.7g1.9g
Carbohydrate9.6g2.4g
Sugars3.4g0.8g
Fibre5.8g1.4g
Protein28.6g7.1g
Salt0.9g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

9 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

BEST PEANUTS ON THE MARKET

5 stars

These are the nicest peanuts I have ever had. In my opinion are better than KP and much cheaper.

Stock wells salted peanuts are hard no taste,the f

1 stars

Stock wells salted peanuts are hard no taste,the first few bags we bought were lovely we buy several bags and the last four bags were so hard they went out for the birds,the last purchase also will be going out for the birds,please reply to this

Have you changed suppliers? Was 5* Now 2*!!

2 stars

The quality has changed! the nuts in the last pack that we purchased were very very hard, large and not properly roasted. Very disappointed. Please use the previous supplier, small not too hard and properly roasted a great replacement for one of the leading brands!! HELP!!!!

I like them

5 stars

great snack- good with some cider!

These are my favourite snack to enjoy while having

5 stars

These are my favourite snack to enjoy while having a few beers at home. Tasty, great price, can't fault them.

Buy These Now

5 stars

excellent product..a simply must have

It has being our family favourite for years but th

4 stars

It has being our family favourite for years but the salt content is way too much for anyones health, I always put them in a colander to shake off the salt .please reduce amount of salt if possible... thanks.

Not nice

2 stars

I bought 2 packs of these, because they were significantly cheaper than all the others available. The packaging was attractive and didn't scream economy brand. However, upon opening, a distinct fishy odour was released, which I've never experienced before with peanuts and it made me wonder how they were prepared. The taste was also slightly fishy, so no one wanted to finish them. Hoping this was a just a bad batch, I opened the second pack, but they were the same. So definitely would not buy again.

best nut i have ever tasted not too much salt just

5 stars

best nut i have ever tasted not too much salt just as i like it and very good price

Helpful little swaps

Stockwell & Co Fruit And Nut Mix 200G

£ 0.55
£0.28/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here