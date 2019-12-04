Stockwell & Co Roasted & Salted Peanuts 200G

BEST PEANUTS ON THE MARKET
These are the nicest peanuts I have ever had. In my opinion are better than KP and much cheaper.
Stock wells salted peanuts are hard no taste,the first few bags we bought were lovely we buy several bags and the last four bags were so hard they went out for the birds,the last purchase also will be going out for the birds,please reply to this
Have you changed suppliers? Was 5* Now 2*!!
The quality has changed! the nuts in the last pack that we purchased were very very hard, large and not properly roasted. Very disappointed. Please use the previous supplier, small not too hard and properly roasted a great replacement for one of the leading brands!! HELP!!!!
I like them
great snack- good with some cider!
These are my favourite snack to enjoy while having a few beers at home. Tasty, great price, can't fault them.
Buy These Now
excellent product..a simply must have
It has being our family favourite for years but the salt content is way too much for anyones health, I always put them in a colander to shake off the salt .please reduce amount of salt if possible... thanks.
Not nice
I bought 2 packs of these, because they were significantly cheaper than all the others available. The packaging was attractive and didn't scream economy brand. However, upon opening, a distinct fishy odour was released, which I've never experienced before with peanuts and it made me wonder how they were prepared. The taste was also slightly fishy, so no one wanted to finish them. Hoping this was a just a bad batch, I opened the second pack, but they were the same. So definitely would not buy again.
best nut i have ever tasted not too much salt just as i like it and very good price