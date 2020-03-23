By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Itsu Salt And Vinegar Prawn Crackers 19G

image 1 of Itsu Salt And Vinegar Prawn Crackers 19G
£ 0.79
£4.16/100g

Product Description

  • Salt and vinegar prawn crackers made with tapioca flour
  • [Eat beautiful]
  • itsu brings you Asian inspired, restaurant quality ideas. Confident flavours and butterfly light recipes for an eat beautiful lifestyle.
  • London, New York, Tokyo and your local supermarket
  • No kidding! 98 calories
  • Volleyball England Beach Tour - Official Partner
  • No artificial flavours
  • No MSG
  • Pack size: 19G

Information

Ingredients

Tapioca Flour, High Oleic Sunflower Oil*, Prawn (Crustacean) (15%), Salt and Vinegar Seasoning (Sugar, Spirit Vinegar Extract, Rice Flour, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavouring, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid, Lactic Acid; Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Potassium Chloride**, Salt, Black Pepper Extract), Sugar, Salt, Egg, *Naturally lower in Saturated Fats than Traditional Cooking Oils, **Potassium Chloride is commonly found in Low-Sodium Salt products

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Crustaceans, Eggs

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct light.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • itsu [grocery] Ltd,
  • High Holborn House [Brownlow Street Entrance],
  • 52-54 High Holborn,
  • London,
  • WC1V 6RL,

Return to

  • itsu [grocery] Ltd,
  • High Holborn House [Brownlow Street Entrance],
  • 52-54 High Holborn,
  • London,
  • WC1V 6RL,
  • UK.
  • www.itsu.com/grocery

Net Contents

19g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper pack (19g)
Energy (kJ)2163411
Energy (kcal)51798
Fat (g)285.3
of which saturates (g)3.20.6
Carbohydrate (g)63.412
of which sugars (g)8.71.7
Fibre (g)1.50.3
Protein (g)2.30.4
Salt (g)1.970.37
This pack contains 1 serving--

