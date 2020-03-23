Itsu Salt And Vinegar Prawn Crackers 19G
- Salt and vinegar prawn crackers made with tapioca flour
- [Eat beautiful]
- itsu brings you Asian inspired, restaurant quality ideas. Confident flavours and butterfly light recipes for an eat beautiful lifestyle.
- London, New York, Tokyo and your local supermarket
- No kidding! 98 calories
- Volleyball England Beach Tour - Official Partner
- No artificial flavours
- No MSG
- Pack size: 19G
Information
Ingredients
Tapioca Flour, High Oleic Sunflower Oil*, Prawn (Crustacean) (15%), Salt and Vinegar Seasoning (Sugar, Spirit Vinegar Extract, Rice Flour, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavouring, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid, Lactic Acid; Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Potassium Chloride**, Salt, Black Pepper Extract), Sugar, Salt, Egg, *Naturally lower in Saturated Fats than Traditional Cooking Oils, **Potassium Chloride is commonly found in Low-Sodium Salt products
Allergy Information
- Contains: Crustaceans, Eggs
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct light.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Number of uses
This pack contains 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
Name and address
- Made for:
- itsu [grocery] Ltd,
- High Holborn House [Brownlow Street Entrance],
- 52-54 High Holborn,
- London,
- WC1V 6RL,
Return to
Net Contents
19g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per pack (19g)
|Energy (kJ)
|2163
|411
|Energy (kcal)
|517
|98
|Fat (g)
|28
|5.3
|of which saturates (g)
|3.2
|0.6
|Carbohydrate (g)
|63.4
|12
|of which sugars (g)
|8.7
|1.7
|Fibre (g)
|1.5
|0.3
|Protein (g)
|2.3
|0.4
|Salt (g)
|1.97
|0.37
