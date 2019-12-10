Patron Xo Cafe 70Cl
Product Description
- Coffee Liqueur made with Patrón Silver Tequila
- Patrón Xo Cafe is an extraordinary blend of ultra-premium Patrón Silver tequila and the pure, natural essence of fine coffee, sourced from the Mexican states of Veracruz and Chiapas. The delicious and versatile coffee liqueur is handcrafted with the same attention to detail and quality as our other ultra-premium tequilas and liqueurs.
- The coffee and tequila in Patrón XO Cafe come together to produce an "Xtra Ordinary" dark, rich brown spirit, with an aroma and taste of fresh coffee balanced with vanilla notes. The finish is smooth, yet dry.
- Enjoy the rich coffee flavor of Patrón XO Cafe over ice, chilled in a shot, or mixed into your favorite cocktail. Or use Patrón XO Cafe to create inventive sauces or desserts.
- 100% de agave
- Caramel color E150d added
- Pack size: 70cl
Information
Tasting Notes
- The coffee and tequila in Patrón XO Cafe come together to produce an "Xtra Ordinary" dark, rich brown spirit, with an aroma and taste of fresh coffee balanced with vanilla notes. The finish is smooth, yet dry
Alcohol Units
24.5
ABV
35% vol
Country
Mexico
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Distilled and Bottled in Mexico
Preparation and Usage
- Thin Lizzy
- 1 oz. Patrón XO Cafe
- 1 oz. Irish Whiskey
- Pour Irish Whiskey into a shot glass. Top off with chilled Patrón XO Cafe.
- Espresso Martini
- 3/4 oz. Patrón XO Cafe
- 3/4 oz. Patrón Silver tequila
- 3/4 oz. Espresso shot
- Fine sugar
- Powdered chocolate for garnish
- Rim the serving glass with sugar. Combine liquors with espresso in a mixing glass; add ice' shake, and strain. Garnish with powdered chocolate.
Name and address
- Patrón Spirit International AG,
- Quaistrasse 11,
- 8200 Schaffhausen,
- CH.
Return to
- patrontequila.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
700ml
