Tesco Tortilla Chips Hot Chill Flavour 200G

Wonderful dairy free Doritos alternative
With a chilli kick. Yum!
No flavour at all, just plain
Purchased a pack to try but totally unacceptable as there was not even salt nevermind any chili flavour! Total waste of money.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2041kJ / 487kcal
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Maize, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Rice Flour, Flavouring, Yeast Extract Powder, Salt, Onion Powder, Paprika, Tomato Powder, Spirit Vinegar Powder, Cayenne Pepper Extract, Chilli Powder, Garlic Powder, Citric Acid, Pepper Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract), Chilli Extract.
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produced in the U.K.
8 Servings
Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled
200g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/8 of a bag (25g)
|Energy
|2041kJ / 487kcal
|510kJ / 122kcal
|Fat
|21.8g
|5.4g
|Saturates
|1.9g
|0.5g
|Mono-unsaturates
|15.9g
|4.0g
|Polyunsaturates
|2.8g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|64.1g
|16.0g
|Sugars
|3.0g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|0.6g
|Protein
|7.3g
|1.8g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..
