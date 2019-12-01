By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Stockwell & Co Lightly Salted Tortilla 200G

Stockwell & Co Lightly Salted Tortilla 200G
£ 0.46
£0.23/100g
1/8 of a bag
  • Energy523kJ 125kcal
    6%
  • Fat5.9g
    8%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2090kJ / 499kcal

Product Description

  • Lightly salted maize tortilla chips.
  • LIGHTLY SALTED / The perfect shape for dipping, snacking and sharing / Our snack experts started as a small, family owned business in 1956. Over the years they've perfected tortilla chips, snacks, and lots of other snacks. We work together to pack our tortilla chips full of flavour, without adding MSG. We think it's better that way.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Maize, Sunflower Oil, Cornflour, Salt.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Recycling info

Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a bag (25g)
Energy2090kJ / 499kcal523kJ / 125kcal
Fat23.5g5.9g
Saturates2.0g0.5g
Mono-unsaturates18.2g4.5g
Polyunsaturates2.3g0.6g
Carbohydrate64.9g16.2g
Sugars1.0g0.3g
Fibre2.9g0.7g
Protein5.5g1.4g
Salt0.8g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

14 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Reasonably priced tortilla chips

5 stars

Very nice - and reasonably priced. And at 200 prams per packet - you don't mind sharing them :)

Fantastic product

5 stars

Really good value for money and not overly salty.Well done Stockwell,plus, Vegan aswell,bonus.

Too goid

5 stars

so tasty and moorish

Tasty good value

5 stars

I love them very good flavour with no MSG

nice but broken into crumbles

2 stars

nice but broken into crumbles

My favourite tortilla chips

5 stars

They are my favourite tortillas! Lightly salted, crispy and very delicate. When they are out of stock, don’t buy any other ones as these ones are simply my fav. The only thing is that very often they are completely crushed in a pack so I think that could get improved. I also think they could be a little bit bigger, but I absolutely love the taste and texture.

Underestimated

5 stars

brillianr product,.give them a go

Too salty.

2 stars

While the price is good and the crisps are crispy, they are not lightly salted but very heavily salted. Disappointed.

Nice

4 stars

These are nice, but I do prefer Tesco own

Not worth saving a few pennies on.

1 stars

Really quite unbearable to eat, tasted like they had been sitting open for a very long time. We tried several different packs of the same product but concluded we just do not like these and it wouldn`t be worth saving a few pennies over.

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

