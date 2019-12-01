Stockwell & Co Lightly Salted Tortilla 200G

Reasonably priced tortilla chips
Very nice - and reasonably priced. And at 200 prams per packet - you don't mind sharing them :)
Fantastic product
Really good value for money and not overly salty.Well done Stockwell,plus, Vegan aswell,bonus.
Too goid
so tasty and moorish
Tasty good value
I love them very good flavour with no MSG
nice but broken into crumbles
My favourite tortilla chips
They are my favourite tortillas! Lightly salted, crispy and very delicate. When they are out of stock, don’t buy any other ones as these ones are simply my fav. The only thing is that very often they are completely crushed in a pack so I think that could get improved. I also think they could be a little bit bigger, but I absolutely love the taste and texture.
Underestimated
brillianr product,.give them a go
Too salty.
While the price is good and the crisps are crispy, they are not lightly salted but very heavily salted. Disappointed.
Nice
These are nice, but I do prefer Tesco own
Not worth saving a few pennies on.
Really quite unbearable to eat, tasted like they had been sitting open for a very long time. We tried several different packs of the same product but concluded we just do not like these and it wouldn`t be worth saving a few pennies over.