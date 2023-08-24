Rimmel Concealer Match Perfection 7Ml Classic Ivory

Want the London look? Rimmel London introduces Match Perfection Concealer. It features a light, creamy formula with skin tone-adapting technology and a precision brush tip, it's easy to apply for full coverage that appears completely natural-looking. The perfect under-eye concealer, it also camouflages pigmentation, blemishes and signs of fatigue, melting seamlessly with your natural skin tone for a fresh, traceless finish. Skin appears visibly perfected in an instant. Live the London Look.

Rich, creamy under-eye concealer that covers blemishes, uneven skin tone and imperfections Portable concealer pen for on-the-go Smooth, light-reflective formula that glides onto skin and lasts all day Skin tone-adapting technology for a natural-looking, completely seamless skin finish

Pack size: 7ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Cyclopentasiloxane, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Glycerin, Dimethicone, Talc, Polymethyl Methacrylate, PEG-10 Dimethicone, Dimethicone/PEG-10/15 Crosspolymer, Acrylates/Dimethicone Copolymer, Boron Nitride, Dimethiconol, Magnesium Sulfate, Nylon-12, Aluminum Dimyristate, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, Phenoxyethanol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Caprylyl Glycol, Disodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Punica Granatum Fruit Juice, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Juice, Potassium Sorbate, Hexylene Glycol, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Euterpe Oleracea Juice, Dipropylene Glycol, Tocopherol, Silica, Sapphire Powder, Palmaria Palmata Extract, [May contain +/-:Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), Ultramarines (CI 77007)]

Net Contents

7ml

Preparation and Usage