Rimmel Concealer Match Perfection 7Ml Porcelain

£8.00

£11.43/10ml

Rimmel Concealer Match Perfection 7Ml Porcelain
Want the London look? Rimmel London introduces Match Perfection Concealer. It features a light, creamy formula with skin tone-adapting technology and a precision brush tip, it's easy to apply for full coverage that appears completely natural-looking. The perfect under-eye concealer, it also camouflages pigmentation, blemishes and signs of fatigue, melting seamlessly with your natural skin tone for a fresh, traceless finish. Skin appears visibly perfected in an instant. Live the London Look.
Rich, creamy under-eye concealer that covers blemishes, uneven skin tone and imperfectionsPortable concealer pen for on-the-goSmooth, light-reflective formula that glides onto skin and lasts all daySkin tone-adapting technology for a natural-looking, completely seamless skin finish
Pack size: 7ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Cyclopentasiloxane, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Glycerin, Dimethicone, Talc, Polymethyl Methacrylate, PEG-10 Dimethicone, Dimethicone/PEG-10/15 Crosspolymer, Acrylates/Dimethicone Copolymer, Boron Nitride, Dimethiconol, Magnesium Sulfate, Nylon-12, Aluminum Dimyristate, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, Phenoxyethanol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Caprylyl Glycol, Disodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Punica Granatum Fruit Juice, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Juice, Potassium Sorbate, Hexylene Glycol, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Euterpe Oleracea Juice, Dipropylene Glycol, Tocopherol, Silica, Sapphire Powder, Palmaria Palmata Extract, [May contain +/-:Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), Ultramarines (CI 77007)]

Net Contents

7ml

Preparation and Usage

Ready for makeup that conceals? To get the most out of Match Perfection Concealer, follow these easy steps...Step 1: Just applied your favourite full coverage foundation? Dot Match Perfection Concealer onto skin where needed.Step 2: Using fingertips or a concealer brush, lightly tap and blend out the formula for a seamless finish.Step 3: To really set your base into place, dust a finishing powder over foundation and concealer to lock it all in.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

