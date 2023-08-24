Rimmel Concealer Match Perfection 7Ml Porcelain
Want the London look? Rimmel London introduces Match Perfection Concealer. It features a light, creamy formula with skin tone-adapting technology and a precision brush tip, it's easy to apply for full coverage that appears completely natural-looking. The perfect under-eye concealer, it also camouflages pigmentation, blemishes and signs of fatigue, melting seamlessly with your natural skin tone for a fresh, traceless finish. Skin appears visibly perfected in an instant. Live the London Look.
Rich, creamy under-eye concealer that covers blemishes, uneven skin tone and imperfectionsPortable concealer pen for on-the-goSmooth, light-reflective formula that glides onto skin and lasts all daySkin tone-adapting technology for a natural-looking, completely seamless skin finish
Pack size: 7ML
Ingredients
Aqua/Water/Eau, Cyclopentasiloxane, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Glycerin, Dimethicone, Talc, Polymethyl Methacrylate, PEG-10 Dimethicone, Dimethicone/PEG-10/15 Crosspolymer, Acrylates/Dimethicone Copolymer, Boron Nitride, Dimethiconol, Magnesium Sulfate, Nylon-12, Aluminum Dimyristate, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, Phenoxyethanol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Caprylyl Glycol, Disodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Punica Granatum Fruit Juice, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Juice, Potassium Sorbate, Hexylene Glycol, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Euterpe Oleracea Juice, Dipropylene Glycol, Tocopherol, Silica, Sapphire Powder, Palmaria Palmata Extract, [May contain +/-:Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), Ultramarines (CI 77007)]
Net Contents
7ml
Preparation and Usage
Ready for makeup that conceals? To get the most out of Match Perfection Concealer, follow these easy steps...Step 1: Just applied your favourite full coverage foundation? Dot Match Perfection Concealer onto skin where needed.Step 2: Using fingertips or a concealer brush, lightly tap and blend out the formula for a seamless finish.Step 3: To really set your base into place, dust a finishing powder over foundation and concealer to lock it all in.