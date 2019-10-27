By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Ridge Cut Crisp Meaty Variety 6X30g

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Ridge Cut Crisp Meaty Variety 6X30g
£ 0.85
£0.47/100g
Each bag
  • Energy665kJ 159kcal
    8%
  • Fat9.5g
    14%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2217kJ / 531kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Bacon flavour thick crinkle cut potato crisps, 2 Roast chicken flavour thick crinkle cut potato crisps, 2 Grilled steak flavour thick crinkle cut potato crisps.
  • BRITISH POTATOES / Thick cut for maximum crunch that's full of flavour / Our family owned crisp specialists have been perfecting the nation’s favourite potato snack since 1956. Each season, they work closely with farmers to select the best variety of potatoes for the perfect crunch. They slice, fry and tumble each crisp in classic seasonings. Slicing the crisps thickly, with deep ridges, means they hold even more flavour.
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Recycling info

Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

6 x 30g e (180g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach bag (30g)
Energy2217kJ / 531kcal665kJ / 159kcal
Fat31.7g9.5g
Saturates2.8g0.8g
Carbohydrate53.5g16.1g
Sugars1.0g0.3g
Fibre2.6g0.8g
Protein6.8g2.0g
Salt1.0g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

These crisps are the best, thick, crunchy and nice

5 stars

These crisps are the best, thick, crunchy and nice strong flavours. So good.

