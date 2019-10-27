Tesco Ridge Cut Crisp Meaty Variety 6X30g

These crisps are the best, thick, crunchy and nice
These crisps are the best, thick, crunchy and nice strong flavours. So good.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2217kJ / 531kcal
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produced in the U.K.
6 Servings
Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled
6 x 30g e (180g)
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each bag (30g)
|Energy
|2217kJ / 531kcal
|665kJ / 159kcal
|Fat
|31.7g
|9.5g
|Saturates
|2.8g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|53.5g
|16.1g
|Sugars
|1.0g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|0.8g
|Protein
|6.8g
|2.0g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2197kJ / 526kcal
INGREDIENTS: Potato, Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, Yeast Extract Powder, Salt, Smoked Dextrose, Dextrose, Sugar, Flavouring, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract), Citric Acid.
6 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each bag (30g)
|Energy
|2197kJ / 526kcal
|659kJ / 158kcal
|Fat
|31.1g
|9.3g
|Saturates
|2.7g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|53.3g
|16.0g
|Sugars
|1.4g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|0.9g
|Protein
|7.0g
|2.1g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2200kJ / 527kcal
INGREDIENTS: Potato, Sunflower Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Yeast Extract Powder, Dextrose, Salt, Flavouring, Sugar, Onion Powder, Sage, Thyme, Citric Acid, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract).
6 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each bag (30g)
|Energy
|2200kJ / 527kcal
|660kJ / 158kcal
|Fat
|30.8g
|9.2g
|Saturates
|2.7g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|54.4g
|16.3g
|Sugars
|2.8g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|0.7g
|Protein
|7.1g
|2.1g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2217kJ / 531kcal
INGREDIENTS: Potato, Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, Yeast Extract Powder, Onion Powder, Dextrose, Salt, Flavouring, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Colour (Paprika Extract).
6 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each bag (30g)
|Energy
|2217kJ / 531kcal
|665kJ / 159kcal
|Fat
|31.7g
|9.5g
|Saturates
|2.8g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|53.5g
|16.1g
|Sugars
|1.0g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|0.8g
|Protein
|6.8g
|2.0g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
