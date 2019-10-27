By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Ridge Cut Variety Crisps 6X30g

4(8)Write a review
Tesco Ridge Cut Variety Crisps 6X30g
£ 0.85
£0.47/100g
Each bag
  • Energy628kJ 150kcal
    8%
  • Fat8.3g
    12%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2094kJ / 502kcal

Product Description

  • Variety flavour thick crinkle cut potato crisps: 2 x cheddar & onion flavour, 2 x ready salted, 2 x salt & malt vinegar flavour
  • BRITISH POTATOES / Thick cut for maximum crunch that's full of flavour / Our family owned crisp specialists have been perfecting the nation’s favourite potato snack since 1956. Each season, they work closely with farmers to select the best variety of potatoes for the perfect crunch. They slice, fry and tumble each crisp in classic seasonings. Slicing the crisps thickly, with deep ridges, means they hold even more flavour.
  • BRITISH POTATOES / Thick cut for maximum crunch that's full of flavour / Our family owned crisp specialists have been perfecting the nation’s favourite potato snack since 1956. Each season, they work closely with farmers to select the best variety of potatoes for the perfect crunch. They slice, fry and tumble each crisp in classic seasonings. Slicing the crisps thickly, with deep ridges, means they hold even more flavour.
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Recycling info

Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

6 x 30g e (180g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlEach bag (30g)
Energy2094kJ / 502kcal628kJ / 150kcal
Fat27.6g8.3g
Saturates2.8g0.8g
Carbohydrate53.3g16.0g
Sugars0.6g0.2g
Fibre6.6g2.0g
Protein6.7g2.0g
Salt1.9g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

  • Each bag
    • Energy684kJ 164kcal
      8%
    • Fat10.4g
      15%
    • Saturates0.9g
      5%
    • Sugars0.1g
      0%
    • Salt0.4g
      7%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2279kJ / 547kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Potato, Sunflower Oil, Salt.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Number of uses

    6 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gEach bag (30g)
    Energy2279kJ / 547kcal684kJ / 164kcal
    Fat34.8g10.4g
    Saturates2.9g0.9g
    Carbohydrate50.9g15.3g
    Sugars0.5g0.1g
    Fibre2.9g0.9g
    Protein6.2g1.9g
    Salt1.2g0.4g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • Each bag
    • Energy638kJ 153kcal
      8%
    • Fat8.3g
      12%
    • Saturates0.9g
      5%
    • Sugars0.4g
      0%
    • Salt0.3g
      5%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2126kJ / 509kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Potato, Sunflower Oil, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Dextrose, Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Dried Whole Milk, Cheese Powder (Milk), Flavouring, Colour (Paprika Extract).

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Number of uses

    6 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gEach bag (30g)
    Energy2126kJ / 509kcal638kJ / 153kcal
    Fat27.6g8.3g
    Saturates2.9g0.9g
    Carbohydrate55.7g16.7g
    Sugars1.4g0.4g
    Fibre4.4g1.3g
    Protein7.2g2.2g
    Salt0.9g0.3g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • Each bag
    • Energy628kJ 150kcal
      8%
    • Fat8.3g
      12%
    • Saturates0.8g
      4%
    • Sugars0.2g
      0%
    • Salt0.6g
      10%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2094kJ / 502kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Potato, Sunflower Oil, Flavourings (contain Barley), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Sugar, Yeast Extract.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Number of uses

    6 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gEach bag (30g)
    Energy2094kJ / 502kcal628kJ / 150kcal
    Fat27.6g8.3g
    Saturates2.8g0.8g
    Carbohydrate53.3g16.0g
    Sugars0.6g0.2g
    Fibre6.6g2.0g
    Protein6.7g2.0g
    Salt1.9g0.6g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

These are my new favourite crisps, i used to like

5 stars

These are my new favourite crisps, i used to like Walkers and McCoys ridge cut crisps but i think these are better,they are crunchier and have a better, stronger flavour.

Much better than normal Tesco crisps

5 stars

Although more expensive than normal crisps, the texture to these as well as the flavour, is well worth the extra cost.

Greasy and damp

1 stars

These crisps are greasy and damp to eat ..

best on market

5 stars

best ridge cut crisps, beat other supermarket brands hands down, better than brand leader and half the price, very good value

Ready Salted - Far too salty...

3 stars

I really like the other popular brand of ribbed crisps but find them over priced, so I decided to try Tesco’s own brand. These were delicious except the ready salted flavour, it had far too much salt, to the point that I couldn’t eat them and threw them away instead. The cheese and onion, and salt and vinegar flavours were fine though.

Never enough

5 stars

These should be available to buy bag of six of each flavours As two of each flavours are not enough it’s always a fight To get the cheese and onion

The best crinkle cut crisps.

5 stars

Now my favourite snack, just the right amount of flavourings so not overpowering the taste buds, nice crunch so cooked just right with very little cooking oil left on my fingers. In my opinion better than the leading brand of crinkle cut crisps at half the price. The only thing that is totally wrong is that cheddar & onion should be in a green packet and salt and vinegar in the blue. Well done Tesco's.

The saltiness of the ready salted flavour was so s

1 stars

The saltiness of the ready salted flavour was so strong we could not eat them. I can only assume there must have been a problem with the flavouring machine!

Usually bought next

Tesco Bourbon Creams Biscuits 296G

£ 0.45
£0.15/100g

Tesco Ridge Cut Crisp Meaty Variety 6X30g

£ 0.85
£0.47/100g

Tesco Dreamy Caramel Bars 6 X 40G

£ 0.89
£0.37/100g

Tesco Custard Cream Biscuits 400G

£ 0.44
£0.11/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here