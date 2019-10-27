Tesco Ridge Cut Variety Crisps 6X30g

These are my new favourite crisps, i used to like
These are my new favourite crisps, i used to like Walkers and McCoys ridge cut crisps but i think these are better,they are crunchier and have a better, stronger flavour.
Much better than normal Tesco crisps
Although more expensive than normal crisps, the texture to these as well as the flavour, is well worth the extra cost.
Greasy and damp
These crisps are greasy and damp to eat ..
best on market
best ridge cut crisps, beat other supermarket brands hands down, better than brand leader and half the price, very good value
Ready Salted - Far too salty...
I really like the other popular brand of ribbed crisps but find them over priced, so I decided to try Tesco’s own brand. These were delicious except the ready salted flavour, it had far too much salt, to the point that I couldn’t eat them and threw them away instead. The cheese and onion, and salt and vinegar flavours were fine though.
Never enough
These should be available to buy bag of six of each flavours As two of each flavours are not enough it’s always a fight To get the cheese and onion
The best crinkle cut crisps.
Now my favourite snack, just the right amount of flavourings so not overpowering the taste buds, nice crunch so cooked just right with very little cooking oil left on my fingers. In my opinion better than the leading brand of crinkle cut crisps at half the price. The only thing that is totally wrong is that cheddar & onion should be in a green packet and salt and vinegar in the blue. Well done Tesco's.
The saltiness of the ready salted flavour was so s
The saltiness of the ready salted flavour was so strong we could not eat them. I can only assume there must have been a problem with the flavouring machine!