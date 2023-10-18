Pilot Frixion Light Highlighters 8Pk Highlight your work, and then erase your highlights with the other end Ideal for use on textbooks and notes Pack of 8

FRIXION LIGHT, the erasable highlighter from Pilot. This unique and ingenious product allows you to highlight your work, and then erase (FriXion It) your highlights once you are done with them. Tired of working in pencil in course textbooks? Use FRIXION LIGHT and simply ‘FriXion It’ before you give the book back! With Pink, Green and Yellow to choose from, and with a funky tribal barrel design to help you stand out from the masses.