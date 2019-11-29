Stockwell & Co Honey 340G

Sugary syrup
So bad. Doesn't even smell like honey. Has no flavour and very water consistency. Do not buy!
amazing honey with tones of butterscotch, quite light, it's a real delight, much better than the more expensive honey.
I love it & so many uses.
Brilliant honey for the price. I use it to help clear my throat and instead of sweetners i use honey. Simply beautiful
cheap and nasty
its very runny very poor quality its woth spending a bit more and getting better
Honey?!
This product neither smells or tastes like honey, it's more like a sweet syrup, not unpleasant but not as I expected
I take one spoonful with my morning oats and milk. Not a strong taste and a great sugar substitute.
Honey ?
I think this honey has never seen a bee! Tastes just like a thin golden syrup.