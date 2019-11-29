By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Stockwell & Co Honey 340G

2.5(7)Write a review
£ 0.99
£0.29/100g
Each tablespoon
  • Energy208kJ 49kcal
    2%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars12.2g
    14%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1386kJ / 326kcal

Product Description

  • Honey
  • Spoon over yogurt or spread over toast Stockwell & Co. provides all the traditional pantry essentials you need to put good, honest food on the table – at a price that's always right.
  • FOR QUALITY & VALUE
  • Pack size: 340g

Information

Storage

Store at room temperature. Crystallisation may occur if stored incorrectly. If this happens, place the jar in warm water.

Produce of

Produce of non-EU, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 22 Servings

Warnings

  • Unsuitable for infants under twelve months of age.

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

340g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1386kJ / 326kcal208kJ / 49kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate81.0g12.2g
Sugars81.0g12.2g
Fibre0.0g0.0g
Protein0.5g0.1g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Unsuitable for infants under twelve months of age.

7 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Sugary syrup

1 stars

So bad. Doesn't even smell like honey. Has no flavour and very water consistency. Do not buy!

amazing honey with tones of butterscotch, quite li

5 stars

amazing honey with tones of butterscotch, quite light, it's a real delight, much better than the more expensive honey.

I love it & so many uses.

5 stars

Brilliant honey for the price. I use it to help clear my throat and instead of sweetners i use honey. Simply beautiful

cheap and nasty

1 stars

its very runny very poor quality its woth spending a bit more and getting better

Honey?!

2 stars

This product neither smells or tastes like honey, it's more like a sweet syrup, not unpleasant but not as I expected

I take one spoonful with my morning oats and milk.

4 stars

I take one spoonful with my morning oats and milk. Not a strong taste and a great sugar substitute.

Honey ?

1 stars

I think this honey has never seen a bee! Tastes just like a thin golden syrup.

