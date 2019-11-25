By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco British Medium Cheddar Cheese 220G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco British Medium Cheddar Cheese 220G
£ 1.55
£7.05/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy517kJ 125kcal
    6%
  • Fat10.5g
    15%
  • Saturates6.5g
    33%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1725kJ / 416kcal

Product Description

  • Medium Cheddar cheese.
  • 100% British milk. Hand selected cheese for a mellow taste.
  • 100% British milk. Hand selected cheese for a mellow taste.
  • Pack size: 220g

Information

Ingredients

Medium Cheddar Cheese (Milk).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 week and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

15 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

-;-

Net Contents

460g e;220g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1725kJ / 416kcal517kJ / 125kcal
Fat34.9g10.5g
Saturates21.7g6.5g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.0g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein25.4g7.6g
Salt1.8g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

All round tasty cheese

5 stars

This is a delicious 'soft' hard cheese, good for everything ; cooking, toasties, grated on salads, pastas etc., it is vegetarian and a good price. My only quibble is it could be made lower fat, which would be healthier.

Usually bought next

Tesco 2 British Chicken Breast Fillets 300G

£ 1.80
£6.00/kg

Eastmans Wafer Thin Cooked Ham 125G

£ 0.80
£0.64/100g

Tesco Red Leicester Cheese 220G

£ 1.55
£7.05/kg

Tesco British Wafer Thin Honey Roast Ham 125G

£ 2.00
£1.60/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here