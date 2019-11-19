Pistonhead Mixed 6 Pack Craft Lager 330Ml

best lager I have ever tasted
I LOVE PISTONHEAD, definitely the best craft beer on the market!
Amazing quality, you can really taste the differen
Amazing quality, you can really taste the difference in comparison to the usual beers out there.
Sweden
Ambient
Best before: See base of can
Kustom made in Sweden
6 x 330ml
Water, Barley Malt and Hops
Water, Barley Malt and Hops
