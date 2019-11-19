By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pistonhead Mixed 6 Pack Craft Lager 330Ml

Pistonhead Mixed 6 Pack Craft Lager 330Ml
£ 8.00
£4.05/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @pistonheadlager
  • We have more up our sleeve! Visit us at: pistonheadlager.com
  • Dry-Hopping is used in full amber and flat tire to create a fuller flavour and hoppier taste!
  • Flat Tire: Brewed with centennial and mosaic hops for a rich body.
  • Kustom Lager: water, barley malt and loaded with hops to give it just the right finish.
  • Full Amber: Dry-hopped with citra and cascade providing a full palate of flavour.
  • Flat Tire: Taste that won't let you down
  • Cuz chances are you're probably going to need more than one!
  • Pick up your pistonhead today!
  • Quality pistonhead product
  • Pack size: 1980ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Gluten

Country

Sweden

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before: See base of can

Produce of

Kustom made in Sweden

Importer address

  • Proof Drinks Ltd,
  • 41 Great Portland St,
  • London,
  • W1W 7LA,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Proof Drinks Ltd,
  • 41 Great Portland St,
  • London,
  • W1W 7LA,
  • United Kingdom.
  • www.pistonheadlager.com

Net Contents

6 x 330ml

best lager I have ever tasted

5 stars

I LOVE PISTONHEAD, definitely the best craft beer on the market!

Amazing quality, you can really taste the differen

5 stars

Amazing quality, you can really taste the difference in comparison to the usual beers out there.

