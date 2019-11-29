Tesco Lancashire Cheese 220G

Delicious and English.
What a beautiful flavour; this is my favorite cheese.
love Lancashire crumbly cheese, please restock thi
love Lancashire crumbly cheese, please restock this item
The tastiest cheese I have tasted in a long time
Used in a salad
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1581kJ / 381kcal
Lancashire Cheese (Milk).
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 week and by date shown.
Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.
7 Servings
Film. Plastic not currently recycled
220g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1581kJ / 381kcal
|474kJ / 114kcal
|Fat
|31.8g
|9.5g
|Saturates
|21.1g
|6.3g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|23.7g
|7.1g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
