Birds Eye Cheese & Ham Saucy Chicken 2 Pack 204G

Actually very good
Had them in the freezer and just using stuff up to be honest. But surprisingly good. Will definitely buy again soon
Great taste
Very enjoyable and tasty. The chicken makes Avery good meal.
Something different!
Love this chicken, its a change for me instead of the usual chichen and tomato sauce, however I did expect the cheese and ham to be stronger when I first bought this product but honestly I believe if it was it would be too sicking so I'm glad it isnt. although I have got some where their where no ham and barely any sauce which is disappointing however the chicken and breadcrumb itself is top quality.
No Cheese and Ham
I have been buying this product for the last few months after finding them absolutely delicious. However my recent purchase was a total let down due to no ham or Cheese in one of the chickens :( not sure il be buying these again.