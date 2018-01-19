By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Birds Eye Cheese & Ham Saucy Chicken 2 Pack 204G

4(4)Write a review
£ 2.25
£ 2.25
£1.11/100g
Per portion (104g) oven baked provides:
  • Energy1028kJ 245kcal
    12%
  • Fat12g
    17%
  • Saturates2.3g
    12%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt0.97g
    16%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • Portions formed from marinated chunks of chicken breast with a cheese and ham* filling, coated in breadcrumb, prefried. *Ham is formed from cured pork shoulder.
  • For more visit birdseye.co.uk
  • Our saucy chicken will always be made with 100% chicken breast, using just a few simple ingredients & nothing more. That's the difference with Birds Eye: You get our finest chicken, tasty & tender, raised responsibly by farmers we know & trust.
  • Why does it say made with 100% chicken breast if it's 42% chicken breast? Made with 100% chicken breast means we use only chicken breast meat in our range. The other 58% relates to the other tasty ingredients such as the coating and filling.
  • Forever Food Together
  • We are passionate about our sustainability programme to provide you with tasty and nutritious food that is responsibly sourced and prepared - forever.
  • Made with 100% chicken breast
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 204g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (42%), Water, Breadcrumb (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yeast, Dextrose, Salt, Water), Rapeseed Oil, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Semi Skimmed Milk, Processed Cheese (4%) (Cheese (Milk), Butter (Milk), Water, Whey Powder (Milk), Starch, Salt, Black Pepper), Starch (contains Wheat), Flour (Maize, Rice), Smoked Cured Pork Shoulder (1%) (Pork, Maltodextrin, Antioxidants (Rosemary Extract, Sodium Ascorbate), Salt, Dextrose, Spice Extracts, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite), Salt, Egg White, Sunflower Oil, Natural Flavourings (contain Wheat), Mustard, Spirit Vinegar, Natural Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)#, Onion Powder, # Lecithin is used to bind our Sauces together. It is a natural material found in many traditional food ingredients

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Soya

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18ºC or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Your Saucy Chicken contains raw meat, please ensure that it is cooked thoroughly until piping hot throughout.
Tastiest when oven baked straight from the freezer.
200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas Mark 6 22 mins
Pre-heat the oven.
Place on a baking tray.
Cook in the middle of the oven.
Stand for 5 mins before serving.
Caution: Take care when cutting. The sauce will be very hot.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do not refreeze after defrosting.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.

Return to

  • Careline information...
  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
  • Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
  • ROI: Callsave 1850 298 398
  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • www.birdseye.co.uk
  • If writing, please enclose the Best Before End panel.

Net Contents

204g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per Portion (104g) Oven Baked Provides:
Energy - kJ956kJ1028kJ
- kcal228kcal245kcal
Fat 11.0g12.0g
- of which Saturates 2.2g2.3g
Carbohydrate 20.0g21.0g
- of which Sugars 0.9g1.0g
Fibre 0.6g0.7g
Protein 12.0g13.0g
Salt 0.93g0.97g
This pack contains 2 portions--

Safety information

View more safety information

Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

4 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Actually very good

5 stars

Had them in the freezer and just using stuff up to be honest. But surprisingly good. Will definitely buy again soon

Great taste

5 stars

Very enjoyable and tasty. The chicken makes Avery good meal.

Something different!

4 stars

Love this chicken, its a change for me instead of the usual chichen and tomato sauce, however I did expect the cheese and ham to be stronger when I first bought this product but honestly I believe if it was it would be too sicking so I'm glad it isnt. although I have got some where their where no ham and barely any sauce which is disappointing however the chicken and breadcrumb itself is top quality.

No Cheese and Ham

1 stars

I have been buying this product for the last few months after finding them absolutely delicious. However my recent purchase was a total let down due to no ham or Cheese in one of the chickens :( not sure il be buying these again.

