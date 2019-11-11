Birds Eye 10 Original Beef Burgers 567G

Too much fat - I'd rather pay more and get a bette
Too much fat - I'd rather pay more and get a better lean meat content.
Great taste original full of onions
The greasiest burgers you can buy!
Poor quality, not like they used to be back in the day, they have an overwhelming taste of onion and they are extremely greasy, 25% fat content so when you cook them they just shrink by about 30% (after the water has evaporated and the fat is left in the pan) so you are forced to use two burgers for each bread bun. Do not buy, hopefully Birds Eye will improve the recipe.
Mostly fat!
These "burgers" are full of fat (more fat than beef) and should carry a health warning. If this is a "classic recipe" it's high time someone changes the recipe as paying money for "fat" is not my idea of a burger. Bird's Eye, why can't you make a decent burger? Why produce these substandard fat filled fatburgers, they are possibly the worst burger I have ever experienced.
terrible burgers
tiny, hard to believe it was a quarter pounder. and with only 77 beef content it seems they are just padding it with onions
Greasy
Can’t even call them cheap and cheerful. So greasy everyone feels sick! Taste is ok, a bit salty.
Too small
Far too small but tasted nice. wouldn't recommend with a big bun that's for sure.
Shrinking
They shrink to nothing after cooking. Disgusting product.
mush mush
love to know as to whether the uk/irish farm raised the beef in this product as cattle themselves or import and relicense as uk/irish meat - I would bet no. small patty after cooking - at 200++ - is tiny - no bite whatsoever - mush - mush . Prove me wrong..... I also note there is no feedback whatsoever from "birdseye" regarding other comments. STAND UP TO YOUR PRODUCT OR GIVE UP -
Not the same any more.
I can't quite put my finger on what it is, but these have definitely deteriorated in quality lately. It seems as if maybe cheaper cuts of beef are being used, there is far more fat than burger in the pan when they are cooked.