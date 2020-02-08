By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pro Formula Dental Floss Tape 30M
Product Description

  • PRO Formula dental floss tape.
  • Developed with dentists to help remove plaque and food particles from between the teeth, below the gum line, where your brush can not reach and helps prevent gum disease and tooth decay. Removal of plaque and food particles from hard to reach areas can also help to reduce bad breath.
  • Removes more plaque than brushing alone. Fresh mint flavour. Do not flush logo
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Ptfe (Ptfe), Alcohol, Aroma, PVP, D, L-Menthol, Menthyl Lactate, Sucralose.

Produce of

Produced in China

Preparation and Usage

  • *Pull out approx. 45cm (18 inches) of floss and break off with the cutter. * Wind ends of floss around the middle finger of each hand, leaving about 10cm ( 4 inches) of floss between them, then tighten with thumb and forefinger. * Guide the floss between teeth with a careful 'sawing' motion until it reaches the gum line. * Glide the floss up and down repeatedly against one tooth surface, then the other. * Repeat on all teeth, taking care to use a clean section of floss each time.
  • For healthy teeth and gums, dentists recommend: * Brush your teeth at least twice a day for 2 minutes, including once before sleeping. * Daily interdental brushing and flossing to remove food or plaque your toothbrush cannot reach. * Mouthwash can be used between brushing, to help reduce plaque further. * Visit your dentist regularly. * Change your toothbrush every 3 months.

Recycling info

Card. Card widely recycled Blister. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

30m

Using Product Information

3 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Bad design

1 stars

Who thought it was a good idea to have a triangular box? May look good, but it's just not practical. The width at the top is too narrow to get hold of the tape. Will not buy again.

Great value!

4 stars

This tape is as good as more expensive branded dental tape. Would have given 5 stars if the cutter was better positioned. You can still access the tape by opening the side of the case if it does prove difficult to get out!

Unuseable

1 stars

The dispenser is unusable in my opinion, as the cutter faces the place where the tape comes out, therefore you cannot use the cutter.

