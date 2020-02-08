Tesco Pro Formula Dental Floss Tape 30M

Bad design
Who thought it was a good idea to have a triangular box? May look good, but it's just not practical. The width at the top is too narrow to get hold of the tape. Will not buy again.
Great value!
This tape is as good as more expensive branded dental tape. Would have given 5 stars if the cutter was better positioned. You can still access the tape by opening the side of the case if it does prove difficult to get out!
Unuseable
The dispenser is unusable in my opinion, as the cutter faces the place where the tape comes out, therefore you cannot use the cutter.