Pro Formula 20 Large Interdental Brushes 20 Pack

Pro perhaps but duitable only for single use ...
I recently purchased these as they looked very similar to my usual brand (teepee) and were very fairly priced. However, even on first use, I found my purchase choice to have been a false ecconomy. The Tesco Pro brush survived that first use, but only just. If you intend purchasing interdental brushes for a single use application then these will suit quite well. However, if you carry some around for use 'on the hoof' or in the office, bathroom or elsewhere, for more than one use then I recommend an equivilent tepe purchase. Tepe brand interdental brushes are far superior.
Rubbish
First, you have to get into the outside wrapper, then try and open the plastic box!!! Nightmare! Then, use them, not to be recommended. Don't be tempted by the half price offer.
They don't look much like other dental brushes I h
They don't look much like other dental brushes I have used, in fact they just appear to be bits of shaped plastic, but they do the job admirably. Highly recommended.