Pro Formula 20 Large Interdental Brushes 20 Pack

Pro Formula 20 Large Interdental Brushes 20 Pack
  • PRO FORMULA Large Gentle Interdental Brushes
  • Developed to help remove plaque and food particles from between teeth where your brush may not reach, which can help to reduce bad breath. Clean around braces, bridges and in the gaps between teeth. PRO FORMULA is an expert, targeted oral care brand. Developed with dentists, approved by the Oral Health Foundation and trusted by over two million smiles every year. Exclusively at Tesco.
  • Removes more plaque than brushing alone.
  Developed with dentists to help remove plaque and food particles from between teeth where your brush may not reach, which can help to reduce bad breath. Clean around braces, bridges and in the gaps between teeth.

Produced in China

  • * Insert brush gently into the space between the teeth at gum level. * Gently move the brush backwards and forward to remove plaque and debris. * Never force the brush into a space. If brush is too large try dental floss. * Rinse brush in water after use. Replace brush regularly. * The carrying case is ideal for protecting the brush between uses and whilst travelling. For healthy teeth and gums, dentists recommend: * Brush your teeth at least twice a day for 2 minutes, including once before sleeping. * Daily interdental brushing and flossing to remove food or plaque your toothbrush cannot reach. * Mouthwash can be used between brushing, to help reduce plaque further. * Visit your dentist regularly. * Change your toothbrush every 3 months.
  • Developed to help remove plaque and food particles from between teeth where your brush may not reach, which can help to reduce bad breath. Clean around braces, bridges and in the gaps between teeth. PRO FORMULA is an expert, targeted oral care brand. Developed with dentists, approved by the Oral Health Foundation and trusted by over two million smiles every year. Exclusively at Tesco.

Backing. Card widely recycled

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

20

Pro perhaps but duitable only for single use ...

2 stars

I recently purchased these as they looked very similar to my usual brand (teepee) and were very fairly priced. However, even on first use, I found my purchase choice to have been a false ecconomy. The Tesco Pro brush survived that first use, but only just. If you intend purchasing interdental brushes for a single use application then these will suit quite well. However, if you carry some around for use 'on the hoof' or in the office, bathroom or elsewhere, for more than one use then I recommend an equivilent tepe purchase. Tepe brand interdental brushes are far superior.

Rubbish

1 stars

First, you have to get into the outside wrapper, then try and open the plastic box!!! Nightmare! Then, use them, not to be recommended. Don't be tempted by the half price offer.

They don't look much like other dental brushes I h

5 stars

They don't look much like other dental brushes I have used, in fact they just appear to be bits of shaped plastic, but they do the job admirably. Highly recommended.

