Tesco Essentials Cavity Protect Toothpaste 100Ml

4(7)Write a review
£ 0.50
£0.50/100ml

Product Description

  • Tesco Essentials toothpaste.
  • with fluoride antibacterial action
  • Tesco Essentials Cavity Protection Toothpaste. Fresh Mint flavour, with fluoride and antibacterial action has been formulated to help: - Fight Cavities - Remove Plaque - Prevent Tartar - Freshen Breath
  • Pack size: 100ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Sorbitol, Hydrated Silica, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Aroma, Cellulose Gum, Zinc Citrate, Titanium Dioxide, Sodium Fluoride, Sodium Saccharin, Sodium Hydroxide.

Produce of

Produced in China

Preparation and Usage

  • For healthy teeth and gums, dentists recommend: * Brush your teeth at least twice a day for 2 minutes, including once before sleeping. * Daily interdental brushing and flossing to remove food or plaque your toothbrush cannot reach. * Mouthwash can be used between brushing, to help reduce plaque further. * Visit your dentist regularly. * Change your toothbrush every 3 months.

Recycling info

Tube. Mixed Material not currently recycled Carton. Card widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100ml e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

7 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Marvellous

5 stars

Great price so I got two and its lovely fresh taste mint,plus vegan which is a bonus for me...

I bought this toothpaste on the 15/1/20 and I tell

5 stars

I bought this toothpaste on the 15/1/20 and I tell you theres no much difference between this paste and other brands. It cleans well and the minty taste/flavour is excellent.

Excellent value

5 stars

Incredibly low price and, as far as I can tell, just as good as other brands!

Works well but

1 stars

The product works well but I have been having problems with energy and breathless etc and now find that one of the ingredients in this toothpaste can be the cause. Maybe it is not, but cannot use it in case.

Really like it!

5 stars

Great toothpaste at this price especially as it is antibacterial too Used it when I had small mouth ulcers and boom! sorted it! :) And taste wise .. well its toothpaste and tastes like mint tothpaste- which is fine and not unpleasant at all.

I did not feel cleaned it is not a cleaning paste

1 stars

I did not feel cleaned it is not a cleaning paste poor quality never buy it again.

Good quality paste, less cost, suitable for Vegans

5 stars

Good quality toothpaste, less cost, suitable for Vegans

