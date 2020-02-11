Tesco Essentials Cavity Protect Toothpaste 100Ml

Marvellous
Great price so I got two and its lovely fresh taste mint,plus vegan which is a bonus for me...
I bought this toothpaste on the 15/1/20 and I tell you theres no much difference between this paste and other brands. It cleans well and the minty taste/flavour is excellent.
Incredibly low price and, as far as I can tell, just as good as other brands!
The product works well but I have been having problems with energy and breathless etc and now find that one of the ingredients in this toothpaste can be the cause. Maybe it is not, but cannot use it in case.
Great toothpaste at this price especially as it is antibacterial too Used it when I had small mouth ulcers and boom! sorted it! :) And taste wise .. well its toothpaste and tastes like mint tothpaste- which is fine and not unpleasant at all.
I did not feel cleaned it is not a cleaning paste poor quality never buy it again.
Good quality paste, less cost, suitable for Vegans
