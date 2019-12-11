Bull's-Eye Bbq Sweet Whiskey Bbq Sauce 300Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Smokey barbecue sauce with whiskey and honey.
- SERVE CHICKEN AND RIBS STRAIGHT UP. BRUSH WITH THIS WHISKEY FUELLED GLAZE BEFORE THEY'RE COOKED AND THEY'LL COME OUT TASTING OF TENNESSEE.
- Pack size: 300ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Brown Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Tomato Puree, Pineapple Juice from Concentrate, Modified Starch, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel), Spices, Whiskey 1%, Honey 1%, Onion, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Flavouring, Smoke Flavouring
Storage
After opening keep refrigerated.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before use.
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG,
- UK.
Return to
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG,
- UK.
- (0800 52 85757; ROI 1800 995311)
Net Contents
300ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 ml
|Energy
|902kJ / 212kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|52g
|of which sugars
|49g
|Protein
|0.5g
|Salt
|1.8g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019