E.Wedel Coconut Chocolate 100G

E.Wedel Coconut Chocolate 100G
£ 1.00
£1.00/100g
20 g
  • Energy443 kJ 106 kcal
    5.3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2217 kJ

Product Description

  • Dark Chocolate with Coconut Filling
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Dark Chocolate 50% (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin and E476, Salt, Flavouring), Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Dried Whey (from Milk), Desiccated Coconut Paste (7%), Dried Whole Milk, Flavourings, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin), Dark Chocolate: Cocoa Solids 50% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, Nuts, Cereals, Egg

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Product contains 5 portions x 2 cubes (~20 g)

Name and address

  • Lotte Wedel sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Zamoyskiego 28/30,
  • 03-801 Warszawa,
  • Polska,
  • Poland.

Return to

  • www.wedel.pl
  • www.czekolada.pl

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g20 g%* / 20 g*
Energy 2217 kJ443 kJ8 400 kJ
-532 kcal106 kcal5,3%2 000 kcal
Fat 32 g6,4 g9,1%70 g
of which saturates 19 g3,7 g18,6%20 g
Carbohydrate 52 g10,4 g4,0%260 g
of which sugars 50 g10,1 g11,2%90 g
Fibre 5,8 g1,2 g--
Protein 6,0 g1,2 g2,4%50 g
Salt 0,19 g0,04 g0,6%6 g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)----
Product contains 5 portions x 2 cubes (~20 g)----

