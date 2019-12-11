Tesco Finest Plum Conserve 340G

- Energy157kJ 37kcal2%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars7.8g9%
- Salt0.1g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1044kJ / 246kcal
Product Description
- Plum extra jam.
- Tesco Finest Plum Conserve Made with sharp yet sweet plums, perfectly ripe and full of flavour.
- Made with sharp yet sweet plums, perfectly ripe and full of flavour.
- Pack size: 340g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Plum, Sugar, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate).
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Safety button pops up when seal is broken. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
approx. 22 Servings
Recycling info
Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
340g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One tablespoon (15g)
|Energy
|1044kJ / 246kcal
|157kJ / 37kcal
|Fat
|0.2g
|0.0g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|60.4g
|9.1g
|Sugars
|52.3g
|7.8g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Protein
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019