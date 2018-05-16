Tesco Finest 12 Meringue Shells

- Energy118kJ 28kcal1%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1683kJ / 396kcal
Product Description
- 12 Mini meringue shells.
- Made with British free range eggs and slow baked until perfectly light. Our Meringues are made with British Free Range Eggs expertly baked to create a light texture.
- Made with British free range eggs and slow baked until perfectly light.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Pasteurised Egg White.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Plastic check local recycling
Net Contents
12
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1683kJ / 396kcal
|118kJ / 28kcal
|Fat
|0.4g
|0.0g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|93.0g
|6.5g
|Sugars
|92.9g
|6.5g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|5.1g
|0.4g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
