Stockwell & Co Sliced Beetroot 340G

4.5(4)Write a review
Stockwell & Co Sliced Beetroot 340G
£ 0.38
£0.18/100g
Per 50g
  • Energy60kJ 14kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars2.2g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 120kJ / 29kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced beetroot pickled with spirit vinegar and acetic acid.
  • Stockwell & Co. Sliced Pickled Beetroot Harvested, prepared and packed when they're at their tastiest
  • Pack size: 215g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beetroot, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Acetic Acid, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

215g

Net Contents

340g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g
Energy120kJ / 29kcal60kJ / 14kcal
Fat0.2g0.1g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate4.3g2.2g
Sugars4.3g2.2g
Fibre2.6g1.3g
Protein1.1g0.6g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold, drained.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Acceptable alternative to other much more expensiv

3 stars

Acceptable alternative to other much more expensive similar products

Well done Stockwells

5 stars

I use it in sandwiches. Great taste. Bonus-already sliced and a bargain at the price. I am a great lover of the Stockwell range and try something different every time I shop at Tesco.

Amazing beetroot for the price!

5 stars

I always worry when things seem "too cheap" but this is really lovely beetroot - I eat it as an accompaniment to my sandwich at lunchtime with some chopped tomatoes and raw onion. I would highly recommend. Also need to mention the jar is full to the top - rare these days!!

Yes it was good. I just sit eating it out of the

5 stars

Yes it was good. I just sit eating it out of the jar or in a sandwich and its a good price . Its been my favourite thing to eat since I was a child . LOVE IT .

