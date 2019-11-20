Stockwell & Co Sliced Beetroot 340G

Acceptable alternative to other much more expensiv
Acceptable alternative to other much more expensive similar products
Well done Stockwells
I use it in sandwiches. Great taste. Bonus-already sliced and a bargain at the price. I am a great lover of the Stockwell range and try something different every time I shop at Tesco.
Amazing beetroot for the price!
I always worry when things seem "too cheap" but this is really lovely beetroot - I eat it as an accompaniment to my sandwich at lunchtime with some chopped tomatoes and raw onion. I would highly recommend. Also need to mention the jar is full to the top - rare these days!!
Yes it was good. I just sit eating it out of the jar or in a sandwich and its a good price . Its been my favourite thing to eat since I was a child . LOVE IT .