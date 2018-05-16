Tesco Silverskin Pearl Onions 340G

- Energy40kJ 10kcal1%
Product Description
- Pearl silverskin onions pickled in spirit vinegar.
- SHARP & CRISP A daintier variety, pickled to preserve their bite and flavour
- Pack size: 204g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Pearl Silverskin Onions, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar (Sulphites), Acetic Acid, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Drained weight
204g
Net Contents
340g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 40g
|Energy
|101kJ / 24kcal
|40kJ / 10kcal
|Fat
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|3.9g
|1.6g
|Sugars
|2.8g
|1.1g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|0.8g
|Protein
|0.7g
|0.3g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold, drained.
|-
|-
|Pack contains 5 (40g) servings.
|-
|-
