Tesco Silverskin Pearl Onions 340G

Tesco Silverskin Pearl Onions 340G
£ 0.85
£0.42/100g
Per 40g
  • Energy40kJ 10kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 101kJ / 24kcal

Product Description

  • Pearl silverskin onions pickled in spirit vinegar.
  • SHARP & CRISP A daintier variety, pickled to preserve their bite and flavour
  • Pack size: 204g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:
Pearl Silverskin Onions, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar (Sulphites), Acetic Acid, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite).
 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

204g

Net Contents

340g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 40g
Energy101kJ / 24kcal40kJ / 10kcal
Fat0.2g0.1g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate3.9g1.6g
Sugars2.8g1.1g
Fibre1.9g0.8g
Protein0.7g0.3g
Salt0.5g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold, drained.--
Pack contains 5 (40g) servings.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

