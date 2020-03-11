Jimmy Choo Female Eau De Toilette 60Ml
Product Description
- Eau de Toilette Natural Spray
- Fresh, Floral fragrance for women
- Scent released in 2011
- With its radiant aroma, the Jimmy Choo Eau de Toilette reveals a more sensual and dazzling facet of Jimmy Choo femininity.
The fruity floral scent is inspired by the ideal of the glamorous modern woman, one who is strong, seductive, intelligent and empowered in everything that she does. Her self-assured character is matched by a mysterious and compelling sensuality, and a playful streak.
The fragrance opens with the crisp radiance of Green Notes paired with Ginger. This instant burst of brightness energises the senses and makes for a lively blend of fashion and fun. A refined heart of Tiger Orchid and Tea Rose unfurl on the skin in an exotic bouquet, while a vibrant dry down of Cedarwood leaves a sensuous aroma on the skin.
- This article may be sold only by Parfums Jimmy Choo authorized dealers.
- 78% Vol
- Pack size: 60ML
Information
Ingredients
Alcohol Denat. (SD Alcohol 39-C), Parfum (Fragrance), Aqua (Water), Benzyl Salicylate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Linalool, Limonene, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Tris (Tetramethylhydroxypiperidinol) Citrate, Benzyl Alcohol, CI 14700 (Red 4), CI 17200 (Red 33), CI 60730 (Ext. Violet 2)
Produce of
Made in France
Name and address
- Parfums Jimmy Choo Interparfums,
- 4, Rond-Point des Champs-Elysées,
- 75008 Paris.
Return to
- Parfums Jimmy Choo Interparfums,
- 4, Rond-Point des Champs-Elysées,
- 75008 Paris.
Net Contents
60ml ℮
Using Product Information
