Boddingtons 10X440ml

Product Description
- Ale
- www.tapintoyourbeer.com
- Boddingtons is a medium-bodied pale ale, that is renowned for its golden color, distinctive creamy head, smooth body and easy drinking character. It has a creamy, malty and slightly sweet flavor and features a clean, smooth aftertaste.
- Try pairing this beer with spicy, charred and aromatic dishes, particularly seafood and poultry.
- It has been enjoyed by drinkers in England for more than 200 years.
- Smooth and cream
- Pack size: 4400ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Barley Malt, Maize, Barley, Hops
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
Tasting Notes
- Smooth and creamy
ABV
3.5% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before End: see above or other side panel
Produce of
Brewed in the UK
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- Brewed by:
- AB InBev UK Limited,
- LU1 3LS.
Distributor address
- AB InBev UK Limited,
- LU1 3LS.
Return to
- AB InBev UK Limited,
- LU1 3LS.
- Consumer Helpline: 0870 24 111 24
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
10 x 440ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 440ml
|Energy
|121kJ /
|534kJ /
|(kJ / kcal)
|29kcal
|128kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|2.0g
|8.8g
|of which sugars
|0.1g
|0.4g
|Protein
|0.2g
|1.1g
|Salt
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019