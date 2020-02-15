Tesco Forest Fruits Yogurt Topped Slices 180G

Sensational
Super delicious and perfect for packed lunches! Filling and satisfying, my new favourite snack!! 10/10 Would recommend
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1803kJ / 428kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Sugar, Raisins, Currants, Palm Kernel Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Sunflower Oil, Palm Oil, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Coconut Oil, Rice Flour, Dried Skimmed Milk, Wheat Bran, Blackberry Purée, Salt, Dextrose, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrates, Calcium Citrates), Citric Acid, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Wheat Starch, Flavouring, Raspberry Concentrate, Redcurrant Concentrate, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Redcurrant Purée, Raspberry Purée, Oatmeal, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Pasteurised Egg
Store in a cool dry place.
Produced in the Netherlands
5 Servings
Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled
180g e (5 x 36g)
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|2 slices (36g)
|Energy
|1803kJ / 428kcal
|649kJ / 154kcal
|Fat
|12.0g
|4.3g
|Saturates
|7.0g
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|73.0g
|26.3g
|Sugars
|44.0g
|15.8g
|Fibre
|3.0g
|1.1g
|Protein
|5.5g
|2.0g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
