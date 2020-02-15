By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Forest Fruits Yogurt Topped Slices 180G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Forest Fruits Yogurt Topped Slices 180G
£ 0.95
£0.53/100g
2 slices
  • Energy649kJ 154kcal
    8%
  • Fat4.3g
    6%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars15.8g
    18%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1803kJ / 428kcal

Product Description

  • Biscuits with a raisin, currant and forest fruits filling with a yogurt flavoured topping.
  • Yogurt topped. Oven baked for a golden crunch, with a chewy fruit centre. Our family run bakers have over 150 years’ experience. Passing down their knowledge and care for five generations, they use their expertise to create high quality snacks for you to enjoy.
  
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Sugar, Raisins, Currants, Palm Kernel Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Sunflower Oil, Palm Oil, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Coconut Oil, Rice Flour, Dried Skimmed Milk, Wheat Bran, Blackberry Purée, Salt, Dextrose, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrates, Calcium Citrates), Citric Acid, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Wheat Starch, Flavouring, Raspberry Concentrate, Redcurrant Concentrate, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Redcurrant Purée, Raspberry Purée, Oatmeal, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Pasteurised Egg

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the Netherlands

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g e (5 x 36g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100ml2 slices (36g)
Energy1803kJ / 428kcal649kJ / 154kcal
Fat12.0g4.3g
Saturates7.0g2.5g
Carbohydrate73.0g26.3g
Sugars44.0g15.8g
Fibre3.0g1.1g
Protein5.5g2.0g
Salt0.6g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Sensational

5 stars

Super delicious and perfect for packed lunches! Filling and satisfying, my new favourite snack!! 10/10 Would recommend

