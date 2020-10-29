We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Starburst Original Pouch 210G

4(3)Write a review
image 1 of Starburst Original Pouch 210G
£ 1.24
£0.59/100g
1/5 = 42 g
  • Energy719 kJ 170 kcal
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1713 kJ

Product Description

  • Chewy Candy with Apple, Orange, Blackcurrant, Strawberry, Lime and Lemon Flavours and Concentrated Fruit Juices.
  • How do they make Starburst® Fruit Chews So Juicy?
  • Six silver mermaids and a sea horse pull a golden plough through juicy fields
  • Orange, Strawberry, Lemon & Lime, Blackcurrant
  • New bigger pack
  • Bursting with fruit juice
  • Unexplainably juicy
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 210G

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Palm Fat, Concentrated Fruit Juices 1.4%* (Apple, Orange, Blackcurrant, Strawberry, Lime, Lemon), Acid Citric Acid, Modified Starch, Acid Malic Acid, Dextrin, Flavourings, Maltodextrin, Antioxidant Ascorbic Acid, Emulsifier Lecithin, Colours Anthocyanins, Beta-Carotene, Spirulina Extract, *Equivalent to 11.5% Fruit Juice

Storage

Keep cool and dry.

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 5; Portion size: 42 g

Name and address

  • UK: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • ROI: Mars Ireland Ltd,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • UK: Get in touch: 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • www.wrigley.com.uk
  • ROI: Mars Ireland Ltd,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • Contact us: www.mars.com/ireland
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

210g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100 g/ 42 g (%*)
Energy 1713 kJ719 kJ (9 %)
-405 kcal170 kcal (9 %)
Fat 7.3 g3.1 g (4 %)
Of which Saturates 4.1 g1.7 g (9 %)
Carbohydrate 83.9 g35.2 g (14 %)
Of which Sugars 83.1 g34.9 g (39 %)
Protein 0 g0 g (0 %)
Salt 0.01 g0 g (0 %)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/ 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

3 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Made to make your mouth water and delivers

5 stars

These chews deliver on all levels with the exception of the wrapping. They can be a nightmare to unwrap! But it’s worth the fight. Little parcels of juiciness

10/10

5 stars

One purchased the large “share” bag of Starbursts on an eerie Sunday morning. One managed to resist them on the Sunday but once one was sat down working one just could not resist any longer... Boy did I enjoy them, I just had to keep going back for more! One would like to treat my readers to a ranking, in fourth place, green, third place, purple, second place, orange and first place, red. The greatest of all sweet colours. 10/10 would purchase again

Bit synthetic. Expected a more realistic fruity fl

2 stars

Bit synthetic. Expected a more realistic fruity flavour!

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here