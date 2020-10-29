Starburst Original Pouch 210G

Made to make your mouth water and delivers
These chews deliver on all levels with the exception of the wrapping. They can be a nightmare to unwrap! But it’s worth the fight. Little parcels of juiciness
10/10
One purchased the large “share” bag of Starbursts on an eerie Sunday morning. One managed to resist them on the Sunday but once one was sat down working one just could not resist any longer... Boy did I enjoy them, I just had to keep going back for more! One would like to treat my readers to a ranking, in fourth place, green, third place, purple, second place, orange and first place, red. The greatest of all sweet colours. 10/10 would purchase again
Bit synthetic. Expected a more realistic fruity flavour!