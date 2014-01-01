Skittles Sours Pouch 196G

- Energy825 kJ 195 kcal10%
Product Description
- Chewy Candies in a Crisp Sugar Shell with Sour Fruit Flavours.
- Have you ever tried catching the upside down rainbow? We have…and you'll find it in this Skittles Crazy Sours sweets. They may seem small, but Skittles burst with sweet, sour and fruity flavour. This Skittles sharing size bag is a chance to share all of that sweetness with friends, family or coworkers. You can also enjoy it on special occasions like weddings, or holidays such as Easter, Halloween, Christmas and more! Each bag contains 196 grams of Skittles Crazy Sours sweets, so you can stock your home or office sweets bowl with a sweet treat that everyone will love.
- Skittles Crazy Sours sweets include Sour Pineapple, Sour Cherry, Sour Raspberry, Sour Apple and Sour Mandarin flavours.
- Makes every celebration sweeter: perfect for birthday parties, big nights in with friends, or Halloween ‘trick or treat' sweets
- Celebrate special occasions like weddings, or holidays such as Easter, Halloween, Christmas and more with the classic taste of Skittles sweets
- No two Rainbows are the same. Neither are two packs of Skittles. Enjoy an odd mix.
- Share the Rainbow, Taste the Rainbow
- Product may contains an uneven mix of flavours.
- A sharing size bag of Skittles Crazy Sours sweets 196 grams
- Skittles chewy bite-sized sweets are a bright, colourful explosion of fruity and sour flavours
- Pack size: 196g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Fat, Acid Citric Acid, Dextrin, Maltodextrin, Modified Starch, Flavourings, Colours E163, E162, E171, E100, E132, E160a, E133, Acidity Regulator Trisodium Citrate, Concentrates (Sweet Potato, Radish), Glazing Agent Carnauba Wax
Storage
Keep cool and dry.Best Before: See Bottom.
Number of uses
Portions per pack: 4; Portion size: 49 g
Name and address
- UK: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- ROI: Mars Ireland Ltd.,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- UK: Get in touch: 0800 952 0077
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
- Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
Net Contents
196g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 49 g (%*)
|Energy
|1683 kJ
|825 kJ (10%)
|-
|397 kcal
|195 kcal (10%)
|Fat
|4 g
|2 g (3%)
|Of which Saturates
|2.3 g
|1.1 g (6%)
|Carbohydrate
|87.9 g
|43.1 g (17%)
|Of which Sugars
|87 g
|42.6 g (47%)
|Protein
|0 g
|0 g (0%)
|Salt
|0.02 g
|0.01 g (0%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
