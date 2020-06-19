By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Skittles Fruits Pouch 196G

5(3)Write a review
Skittles Fruits Pouch 196G
£ 1.24
£0.63/100g
1/4 = 49 g
  • Energy825 kJ 195 kcal
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1683 kJ

Product Description

  • Chewy Candies in a Crisp Sugar Shell with Fruit Flavours.
  • Lemon, Blackcurrant, Strawberry, Lime, Orange
  • No two Rainbows are the same. Neither are two packs of Skittles. Enjoy an odd mix.
  • Share the Rainbow, Taste the Rainbow!
  • Product may contain an uneven mix of flavours.
  • Share with friends and friends of friends
  • Suitable for Vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 196G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Fat, Acids Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Dextrin, Maltodextrin, Flavourings, Modified Starch, Colours E162, E163, E170, E160a, E100, E100, E132, E133, Acidity Regulator Trisodium Citrate, Glazing Agent Carnauba Wax

Storage

Keep Cool and Dry.Best Before: See Bottom.

Number of uses

Portions Per Pack: 4, Portion Size: 49 g

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland Ltd.,
  • Po Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
Net Contents

196g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100 g/ 49 g (%*)
Energy 1683 kJ825 kJ (10%)
-397 kcal195 kcal (10%)
Fat 4.2 g2.1 g (3%)
Of which Saturates 2.3 g1.1 g (6%)
Carbohydrate 89 g44 g (17%)
Of which Sugars 74 g36 g (40%)
Protein 0 g0 g (0%)
Salt 0.02 g&lt;0.01 g (<1%)
*Reference Intake of an Average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
Portions Per Pack: 4, Portion Size: 49 g--

Lockdown Luxury (well, necessity actually!)

5 stars

Our 'Lockdown Little Treat!' They're GREAT!

AmaIng

5 stars

Amazing. I love em

Best tasting sweets ever!

5 stars

Best tasting sweets ever!

