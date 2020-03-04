Green & Black's Velvet Fruit Orange Chocolate 120G
Product Description
- Dark chocolate with fruit centres (28 %).
- Cocoa Life
- Green & Black's source cocoa through Cocoa Life, a global program that invests in sustainable farming. Our partnerships improve the lives of cocoa farming communities, empower women, and inspire the next generation to secure a better future for all. Learn more at cocoalife.org
- Indulgent fruit centre delicately coated in rich, smooth dark chocolate
- Green & Black's create delicious ethically sourced chocolate from the finest ingredients.
- Our Taste Specialists have crafted this dark chocolate using the delicate character and soft texture of the finest Ghanaian cocoa balanced with sweet Madagascan Vanilla.
- Fruit expertly combines Green & Black's smooth dark chocolate with an intense fruit centre; the mouth-watering taste of zesty oranges balances perfectly with the rich chocolate, bringing a uniquely indulgent chocolate experience.
- Green & Black's. Green symbolises our commitment to ethically sourced cocoa. Black stands for the high quality and delicious taste of our chocolate.
- No artificial flavours, colours and no added preservatives#
- #In accordance with legislation, all chocolate is free from artificial colours and preservatives.
- Ethical cocoa - finest ingredients
- Dark chocolate with an intense fruit centre
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 120G
Information
Ingredients
Cocoa Mass, Fruit Pieces (Concentrated Apple Puree (13 %), Concentrated Apple Juice (11 %), Concentrated Orange Juice (2 %), Citrus Fibre, Natural Orange Flavouring, Gelling Agent (Pectin)), Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Glazing Agents (Gum Arabic, Polydextrose), Glucose Syrup, Vanilla Bean Powder
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts, Egg, Wheat
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Number of uses
4-5 portions per bag
Warnings
- CHOKING HAZARD: This product is Not suitable for children under 4
Name and address
Green & Black's,
3 Sanderson Road,
Uxbridge,
UB8 1DH,
UK.
Green and Black's,
Return to
Please address any UK consumer comments and enquiries to 'Freepost, Green & Black's Customer Care' or call us on 0800 840 1000
- Green & Black's,
- 3 Sanderson Road,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH,
- UK.
www.greenandblacks.co.uk
Green and Black's,
Freephone 1-800 678708
Malahide Road,
Coolock,
Dublin 5.
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 8 pieces (26.4 g)
|%* / Per 8 pieces (26.4 g)
|Energy
|2051 kJ
|541 kJ
|-
|492 kcal
|130 kcal
|7 %
|Fat
|28 g
|7.4 g
|11 %
|of which Saturates
|17 g
|4.4 g
|22 %
|Carbohydrate
|52 g
|14 g
|5 %
|of which Sugars
|48 g
|13 g
|14 %
|Fibre
|7.9 g
|2.1 g
|-
|Protein
|4.1 g
|1.1 g
|2 %
|Salt
|0.05 g
|0.01 g
|<1 %
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
CHOKING HAZARD: This product is Not suitable for children under 4
