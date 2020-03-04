By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Green & Black's Velvet Fruit Raspberry 120G
£ 2.50
£2.09/100g

Offer

Per 8 pieces (26.4 g)
  • Energy539 kJ 129 kcal
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2043 kJ

Product Description

  • Dark chocolate with fruit centres (28 %).
  • Cocoa Life
  • Green & Black's source cocoa through Cocoa Life, a global program that invests in sustainable farming. Our partnerships improve the lives of cocoa farming communities, empower women, and inspire the next generation to secure a better future for all. Learn more at cocoalife.org
  • Indulgent fruit centre delicately coated in rich, smooth dark chocolate
  • Green & Black's create delicious ethically sourced chocolate from the finest ingredients.
  • Our Taste Specialists have crafted this dark chocolate using the delicate character and soft texture of the finest Ghanaian cocoa balanced with sweet Madagascan Vanilla.
  • Fruit expertly combines Green & Black's smooth dark chocolate with an intense fruit centre; the mouth-watering taste of zingy raspberries balances perfectly with the rich chocolate, bringing a uniquely indulgent chocolate experience.
  • Green & Black's. Green symbolises our commitment to ethically sourced cocoa. Black stands for the high quality and delicious taste of our chocolate.
  • No artificial flavours, colours and no added preservatives#
  • #In accordance with legislation, all chocolate is free from artificial colours and preservatives.
  • Ethical cocoa - finest ingredients
  • Dark chocolate with an intense fruit centre
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 120G

Information

Ingredients

Cocoa Mass, Fruit Pieces (Concentrated Apple Juice (14 %), Concentrated Apple Puree (11 %), Raspberry Puree (1 %), Citrus Fibre, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Concentrated Elderberry Juice, Natural Flavouring), Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Glazing Agents (Gum Arabic, Polydextrose), Glucose Syrup, Vanilla Bean Powder

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Egg, Wheat

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

4-5 portions per bag

Warnings

  • CHOKING HAZARD: This product is Not suitable for children under 4

Name and address

  • Green & Black's,
  • 3 Sanderson Road,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH,
  • UK.
  • Green and Black's,

Return to

  • Please address any UK consumer comments and enquiries to 'Freepost, Green & Black's Customer Care' or call us on 0800 840 1000
  • Green & Black's,
  • 3 Sanderson Road,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH,
  • UK.
  • www.greenandblacks.co.uk
  • Green and Black's,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.

Lower age limit

4 Years

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 8 pieces (26.4 g)%* / Per 8 pieces (26.4 g)
Energy 2043 kJ539 kJ
-490 kcal129 kcal6 %
Fat 28 g7.4 g11 %
of which Saturates 17 g4.4 g22 %
Carbohydrate 51 g14 g5 %
of which Sugars 48 g13 g14 %
Fibre 8.1 g2.1 g-
Protein 4.1 g1.1 g2 %
Salt 0.05 g<0.01 g<1 %
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Safety information

