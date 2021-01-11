By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Aero Bubbles Milk Pouch Bag 102G

Aero Bubbles Milk Pouch Bag 102G
£ 0.99
£0.97/100g
Each 8 sweets** contain
  • Energy536kJ 128kcal
    6%
  • Fat7.3g
    10%
  • Saturates4.3g
    22%
  • Sugars13.6g
    15%
  • Salt0.06g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2242kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with an aerated centre. Milk chocolate contains cocoa solids 25% minimum, milk solids 14% minimum and vegetable fats in addition to cocoa butter.
  • AERO is part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com
  • Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
  • Visit https://www.facebook.com/aerobubblychocolate or
  • http://www.aerochocolate.co.uk/ for more information
  • Share the joy of smooth, bubbly milk chocolate with Aero® Bubbles. Every bubble is a bitesize piece of our famous aerated chocolate covered in a smooth milk chocolate shell. These delightfully bubbly little balls of delicious chocolate are perfect for sharing, whether you're watching a film with your family or catching up with friends.
  • Our much-loved chocolate is famous worldwide for its unique, bubbly texture, and has been for decades. Aero® was first launched in 1935 as a chocolate bar in peppermint flavour, followed by the milk chocolate variation in the 1970s. Since then, we've been creating even more ways to enjoy Aero®, including Aero® Bubbles, the perfect way to spread the bubbly joy. With new flavours such as orange joining the range, there's an Aero® for everyone.
  • When it's time to catch up and enjoy a treat together, pick up a sharing back of Aero® Bubbles.
  • Have you tried Aero® Sharing Bars? Each bar is the ideal size for sharing with friends and family. When it's time to share a treat, enjoy the bubbly centre and smooth milk chocolate shell of Aero®.
  • Bitesize bubbles of Aero® milk chocolate in smooth chocolate shells
  • Perfect for sharing moments of bubbly pleasure
  • Made with our famous bubbly milk chocolate
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 102G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Mango Kernel/ Palm/ Sal/ Shea, Coconut), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Butterfat (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Glazing Agent (Gum Arabic), Glucose Syrup

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store Cool and DryFor Best Before End See Base.

Preparation and Usage

  • Know Your Servings
  • 8 sweets = 1 serving

Number of uses

Contains approximately 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

Name and address

  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • 0800 604 604 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

102g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving**Reference Intake*%RI*
Energy 2242kJ536kJ8400kJ
-537kcal128kcal2000kcal6%
Fat 30.4g7.3g70g10%
of which: saturates 17.8g4.3g20g22%
Carbohydrate 57.7g13.8g260g5%
of which: sugars 56.6g13.6g90g15%
Fibre 2.1g0.5g--
Protein 6.8g1.6g50g3%
Salt 0.23g0.06g6g1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**8 sweets----
Contains approximately 4 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages ----

Safety information

Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

Love these!

5 stars

Review from aerochocolate.co.uk

These heavenly bubbles are definitely not for sharing. I just finished this whole bag on my own and didn’t feel guilty at all! The flavour is amazing and I need more of them. They melt in your mouth and are just... so bubbly!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Just ok

3 stars

Review from aerochocolate.co.uk

Really don't rate these highly and wouldn't have them alot myself personally. I find the chocolate a little bland tasting and a little dry on your throat at times. However it's a good size bag, and perfect for sharing Will stick to the mint ones however [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing!!

5 stars

Review from aerochocolate.co.uk

I absolutely love Areo chocolate! The product itself comes in a reasonable sized bag. With more than enough chocolate inside. Which is really good value for money as your not getting a bag full of mostly air, you are actually getting your money’s worth! I would definitely recommend this product to all my friends & family. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste, ideal bag size

5 stars

Review from aerochocolate.co.uk

I love Aero chocolate and these did not disappoint! Lovely bite size balls that melt in your mouth. Lovely taste, not to rich. Ideal size sharing bag....if you really want to! Didn't last long with two tucking in to them! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love the texture!

5 stars

Review from aerochocolate.co.uk

These are so more-ish and yummy. They taste so good. Would definitely pick them again and would recommend them too. Love the bubbly texture and the taste of them when they melt in your mouth. So amazing! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious

5 stars

Review from aerochocolate.co.uk

I have always loved aero chocolate and these a fabulous. They melt away in your mouth and taste fantastic. In a bag of bubbles they are just the right size. I would love to say a few at a time and re seal the bag but I never get to that. They always end up being eaten in one go despite good intentions. Can’t wait to try the mint ones [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Melt in mouth

5 stars

Review from aerochocolate.co.uk

These Aero Milk Chocolate Bubbles taste amazing they simply melt in your mouth, now it says a sharing bag....Well I have to be honest I did not share them! haha they arebjust too good to share and I didn't realise how moreish they would be. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummi

5 stars

Review from aerochocolate.co.uk

I tried before their chocholates the mint one specialy but i just give it a go for the original Aero bubbles milk chocolate ones and wooow love it! It's very very tasty! I can highly recommend! Yummi ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy

5 stars

Review from aerochocolate.co.uk

I bought these last week and had to buy some more they are so nice,the chocolate comes in smooth round balls and taste amazing. Each little ball just melts in your mouth and each one is a pure delight. A good amount in the bag,perfect for sit on an evening watching a movie [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing taste

5 stars

Review from aerochocolate.co.uk

I loved chocolate and aero is one of my favourite.... I mostly eat mint flavour one....But this time i tried full chocolate one.... Its so tasty and yummy ... So soft .. my kids loved more than me.... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

