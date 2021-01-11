Aero Bubbles Milk Pouch Bag 102G

Love these!
These heavenly bubbles are definitely not for sharing. I just finished this whole bag on my own and didn’t feel guilty at all! The flavour is amazing and I need more of them. They melt in your mouth and are just... so bubbly!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Just ok
Really don't rate these highly and wouldn't have them alot myself personally. I find the chocolate a little bland tasting and a little dry on your throat at times. However it's a good size bag, and perfect for sharing Will stick to the mint ones however [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazing!!
I absolutely love Areo chocolate! The product itself comes in a reasonable sized bag. With more than enough chocolate inside. Which is really good value for money as your not getting a bag full of mostly air, you are actually getting your money’s worth! I would definitely recommend this product to all my friends & family. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great taste, ideal bag size
I love Aero chocolate and these did not disappoint! Lovely bite size balls that melt in your mouth. Lovely taste, not to rich. Ideal size sharing bag....if you really want to! Didn't last long with two tucking in to them! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love the texture!
These are so more-ish and yummy. They taste so good. Would definitely pick them again and would recommend them too. Love the bubbly texture and the taste of them when they melt in your mouth. So amazing! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Delicious
I have always loved aero chocolate and these a fabulous. They melt away in your mouth and taste fantastic. In a bag of bubbles they are just the right size. I would love to say a few at a time and re seal the bag but I never get to that. They always end up being eaten in one go despite good intentions. Can’t wait to try the mint ones [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Melt in mouth
These Aero Milk Chocolate Bubbles taste amazing they simply melt in your mouth, now it says a sharing bag....Well I have to be honest I did not share them! haha they arebjust too good to share and I didn't realise how moreish they would be. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Yummi
I tried before their chocholates the mint one specialy but i just give it a go for the original Aero bubbles milk chocolate ones and wooow love it! It's very very tasty! I can highly recommend! Yummi ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Yummy
I bought these last week and had to buy some more they are so nice,the chocolate comes in smooth round balls and taste amazing. Each little ball just melts in your mouth and each one is a pure delight. A good amount in the bag,perfect for sit on an evening watching a movie [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazing taste
I loved chocolate and aero is one of my favourite.... I mostly eat mint flavour one....But this time i tried full chocolate one.... Its so tasty and yummy ... So soft .. my kids loved more than me.... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]