Smarties Pouch Bag 118G

Smarties Pouch Bag 118G
£ 1.50
£1.28/100g
Each 16 sweets** contain
  • Energy382kJ 91kcal
    5%
  • Fat3.7g
    5%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars12.2g
    14%
  • Salt0.03g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2008kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate (65%) in a crisp sugar shell.
  • www.smarties.co.uk
  • Share the fun, share the laughter with Nestlé® Smarties® Sharing Bag. Yummy smooth milk chocolate sweets covered in colourful crisp sugar shells. The perfect treat to share with friends and family, each bag of Smarties® contains: red, yellow, green, blue, violet, pink, brown and orange Smarties® - what's your favourite? Bring some Smarties® colour into everyone's life!
  • Deliciously smooth milk chocolate has been at the heart of Smarties® for more than 80 years and, in 2005, Smarties® were the first UK major confectionery brand to move to no artificial colours - more reasons to enjoy Smarties®.
  • We select only quality, 100% certified sustainable cocoa beans through the Nestlé® Cocoa Plan ®, which aims to improve the lives of cocoa farming communities and the quality of their products.
  • Enjoy Smarties® as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. Each 125g bag contains approximately six servings (16 sweets per serving), perfect for sharing with friends and family.
  • There are even more ways to share the Smarties® fun: Smarties® Sharing Block is a chocolate extravaganza everyone will love - yummy smooth milk chocolate Smarties® covered in more yummy milk chocolate! And, a Multipack of Mini Smarties® is a convenient way to treat all your friends.
  • Share the fun of Nestlé® Smarties® Milk Chocolate Sweets
  • Smooth milk chocolate sweets covered in colourful crisp sugar shells - what's your favourite?
  • A deliciously fun and colourful treat in a convenient Smarties® Sharing Bag
  • Includes orange Smarties®, made using natural orange oil
  • Coloured using food & plant extracts - no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
  • Quality, 100% certified sustainable cocoa beans selected through the Nestlé® Cocoa Plan ®
  • Pack size: 118g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Butterfat (from Milk), Wheat Flour, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Rice Starch, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Safflower, Radish, Black Carrot, Lemon, Hibiscus), Orange Oil, Spirulina Concentrate, Glazing Agents (Carnauba Wax, Beeswax White), Natural Vanilla Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store cool and dryFor Best Before End See Base.

Preparation and Usage

  • Know Your Servings
  • 16 Sweets = 1 Serving

Number of uses

Contains approximately 6 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Important:
  • Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

Name and address

  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • 0800 604 604 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.

Lower age limit

4 Years

Net Contents

118g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving**Reference Intake*%RI*
Energy2008kJ382kJ8400kJ
-478kcal91kcal2000kcal5%
Fat 19.6g3.7g70g5%
of which: saturates11.3g2.1g20g11%
Carbohydrate 69.6g13.2g260g5%
of which: sugars64.4g12.2g90g14%
Fibre1.0g0.2g--
Protein5.3g1.0g50g2%
Salt0.14g0.03g6g<1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**16 sweets----
Contains approximately 6 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

Safety information

View more safety information

Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

really good for decorating cakes!

4 stars

really good for decorating cakes!

