Sunpat Peanut Butter Smooth 400G

5(2)Write a review
£ 3.00
£0.75/100g

Product Description

  • Smooth Peanut Butter
  • Discover the rest of the Sun-Pat range along with plenty of delicious recipes to sink your teeth into at www.sunpat.co.uk
  • Naturally maintains energy**
  • **The natural levels of Niacin and Phosphorus contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism, as part of a healthy lifestyle with a varied and balanced diet.
  • Spread the energy
  • Natural source of protein
  • Naturally high in fibre
  • Made using 95% peanuts
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 400g
  • Source of protein
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Peanuts 94%, Stabiliser: E471, Cane Sugar, Peanut Oil 1%, Sea Salt

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that processes other Nuts as well as Peanuts

Storage

Store at room temperature.Best before: See jar.

Number of uses

Contains approximately 15 (30g) servings

Recycling info

Jar. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Hain Daniels Group,
  • 2100 Century Way,
  • Thorpe Park,
  • Leeds,
  • LS15 8ZB.

Return to

  • Careline 0800 022 4339

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g serving
Energy 2528kJ/610kcal758kJ/183kcal
Fat 48.8g14.6g
of which saturates 9.6g2.9g
Carbohydrate 14.7g4.4g
of which sugars 7.0g2.1g
Fibre 7.2g2.2g
Protein 24.4g7.3g
Salt 1.25g0.38g
Niacin13.9mg/86%RI*4.2mg/26%RI*
Phosphorus389mg/55%RI*117mg/17%RI*
*Reference Intake (RI) of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)--

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

The best

5 stars

The best peanut butter I have ever eaten!

Still the best peanut butter no palm oil peanut &

5 stars

Still the best peanut butter no palm oil peanut & peanut oil

