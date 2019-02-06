Sunpat Peanut Butter Smooth 400G

The best
The best peanut butter I have ever eaten!
Still the best peanut butter no palm oil peanut & peanut oil
Peanuts 94%, Stabiliser: E471, Cane Sugar, Peanut Oil 1%, Sea Salt
Store at room temperature.Best before: See jar.
Contains approximately 15 (30g) servings
Jar. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
400g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g serving
|Energy
|2528kJ/610kcal
|758kJ/183kcal
|Fat
|48.8g
|14.6g
|of which saturates
|9.6g
|2.9g
|Carbohydrate
|14.7g
|4.4g
|of which sugars
|7.0g
|2.1g
|Fibre
|7.2g
|2.2g
|Protein
|24.4g
|7.3g
|Salt
|1.25g
|0.38g
|Niacin
|13.9mg/86%RI*
|4.2mg/26%RI*
|Phosphorus
|389mg/55%RI*
|117mg/17%RI*
|*Reference Intake (RI) of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
