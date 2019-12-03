Pulled Oumph! 280G

These are great. You really would never be able to
These are great. You really would never be able to tell that you're not eating meat.
Great texture and the BBQ sauce is delicious. Really tasty vegan meat alternative. Unfortunately the bags are quite small though so don't go very far, especially for the price - I only usually get two servings out of one bag.
Excellent meaty texture with a nice mild coating. Very good.
Delicious in a wrap, I do cut the pieces into smaller chunks but that's not difficult. Also good in stir fry.
Really good, i love all the products from this brand. There not bland or boring at all.
Delicious if you can get it!
This is my favourite vegetarian faux 'meat'. It's spicy and tasty and addictive. Only problem is my Edinburgh store has stopped selling it and I am cheesed off. I recommend this to even meat lovers, it tastes SO good....if you can get it that is.
Delicious!
This tastes delicious. It has a sweet and sticky BBQ flavour, which is great in wraps with salad, or with rice. My daughter takes it in wraps for school lunches.
DELICIOUS. BRING THE OUMPH!!
Please start selling this again?
This is so tasty and a great alternative if you ar
This is so tasty and a great alternative if you are trying to cut down your meat intake or considering going vegan. It's very simple and quick to cook too.
Delicious. I had to go back and check the packet to make sure it was vegan as it was like pulled pork. The only problem is the price as its very expensive.