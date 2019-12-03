By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pulled Oumph! 280G
£ 3.50
£1.25/100g

Product Description

  • Chunks of extruded soya protein in BBQ sauce, deep frozen.
  • Read more at: www.oumph.se/en
  • Oumph! - What?
  • Oumph! Is Food from the plant kingdom. Made from soya beans. You find it with or without spicing. This is really good food.
  • We believe in mouthwatering food. Food that's easy to cook. And in addition, it is good for the environment.*
  • *Compared to other protein sources, plant protein is resource efficient and has a lower climate impact. Oumph! is high in protein and fibre, and a source to iron.
  • Food for progress
  • Made from soya beans!
  • Epic veggie eating for free range humans
  • Vegan
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 280g
  • High in protein and fibre
  • Source to iron

Information

Ingredients

Water, BBQ Sauce (40%) (Water, Tomato Paste, Sugar, Mustard (Water, Mustard Seeds, Sugar, Vinegar Essence, Salt, Seasoning), Apple Juice Concentrate, Pepper, Burnt Sugar, Salt, Tomato, Onion, Garlic, White Wine Vinegar, Smoked Salt, Ginger, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Parsley, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper), Soya Protein Concentrate (15%)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Mustard, Soya

Storage

Keep frozenDo not refreeze

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: 1. For the perfect Pulled Oumph!, fry in a pan over medium heat for 5-6 minutes from frozen or 3-4 minutes if thawed, stirring now and again.
Keep an eye on the heat, making sure it doesn't get too hot, or you'll end up caramelising the sauce!
2. Serve with what you like best! For us, it's everything from fries to a really groovy salad.
3. Enjoy.

Produce of

Produced in Sweden

Name and address

  • Food for Progress Scandinavia AB,
  • Box 154,
  • 595 22 Mjölby,
  • Sweden.

Return to

  • contact@foodforprogresss.com

Net Contents

280g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy 506 kJ/120 kcal
Fat 0.7 g
-of which saturates 0.1 g
Carbohydrate 12 g
-of which sugars 11 g
Fibre 4.7 g
Protein 14 g
Salt 1.6 g
Iron 4.2 mg (30% of RI*)
*Reference Intake-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

