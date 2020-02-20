By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Oumph! The Chunk 280G
£ 3.50
£12.50/kg

Product Description

  • Chunks of extruded soya protein, plain, deep frozen.
  • Read more at: www.oumph.se/en
  • Oumph! - What?
  • Oumph! Is Food from the plant kingdom. Made from soya beans. You find it with or without spicing. This is really good food. We believe in mouthwatering food. Food that's easy to cook. And in addition, it is good for the environment.*
  • *Compared to other protein sources, plant protein is resource efficient and has a lower climate impact. Oumph! is high in protein and fibre, and a source to iron and folic acid.
  • Food for progress
  • Made from soya beans!
  • Epic veggie eating for free range humans
  • Vegan
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 280G
  • High in protein and fibre
  • Source to iron and folic acid

Information

Ingredients

Water, Soya Protein (23%), Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Keep frozenDo not refreeze

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: 1. For the most delicious Oumph!, fry in oil for 5-6 minutes from frozen or 3-4 minutes if thawed.
Fry on high heat until slightly crispy.
2. Serve with what you like best! We like our Oumph! with fresh vegetables, seasoning and sauces. Or try it in a casserole, adding it last, for the perfect amount of bite.
3. Enjoy!

Produce of

Produced in Sweden

Name and address

  • Food for Progress Scandinavia AB,
  • Box 154,
  • 595 22 Mjölby,
  • Sweden.

Return to

  • contact@foodforprogresss.com

Net Contents

280g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy 345 kJ/82 kcal
Fat 0.4 g
- of which saturates 0 g
Carbohydrate 0 g
- of which sugars 0 g
Fibre 5.1 g
Protein 17 g
Salt 0.60 g
Iron 3.3 mg (24% of RI*)
Folic Acid54.1 µg (27% of RI*)
*Reference Intake-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

Tough and tasteless

2 stars

Unlike the other varieties of Oumph this is unflavoured/seasoned. It is intended to be included in casseroles etc. Prepared straight as instructed on the packet it is a plain, bland and rather tough material: not very appetising. I feel that the information on the packet is very misleading and the packet looks too much like the "pulled" variety which is rather nice. Very poorly labelled and likely to disappoint.

What the hell you playing at Tesco!!!???

4 stars

I'm only writing this review so that I can complain about the fact that they took away the smoked one. Please bring it back! We need all of them not less of them. Also Tesco got rid of their own smoked vegan cheese. Why!!!!???? Are they mad!?. Both of these items were the best of the lot!

Delicious

5 stars

Amazing! I’m a meat eater who has been taking part in Veganuary I fry this up in a little olive oil and a dash of Maggi liquid seasoning put it in a tortilla wrap with smashed Avocado absolutely delicious

Makes a great ‘chicken’ korma

5 stars

I made a ‘chicken’ korma with this and my meat eating family didn’t realise until I told them, then they didn’t believe me!

Delicious

5 stars

I used this in a pudding and also in stews which it was very yummy.

Yet more cardboard vegan food. Very disappointing

1 stars

I keep trying vegan products in the hope of finding something we all like. This looks like large chunks of shredded meat. The texture is bearable, but the flavour is horrible. It ended up in the dogs bowl as nobody liked it (apart from the dog!)

love it so much

5 stars

love it so much

Healthy alternative to chicken, my family loved it

5 stars

Fantastic vegan product! Made with just European soybeans and a little salt. Has a lovely texture and works well in pies, fajitas, curries, sandwiches etc. My kids really loved this pan-fried alongside jacket potatoes and green veggies. We can't wait to try their other products. The nutrition facts for this product are pretty good too; Energy 345 KJ/ 82 kcal, Fat 0.4 g, Fibre 5.1 g (animal meat contains 0g of fibre), Protein 17 g, Salt 0.6 g, Iron 3.3 mg (24% of RI* and 5 times that of chicken)

Easy to cook, adaptable and (crucially) delicious.

5 stars

High quality, easy to cook with, adaptable and delicious. A texture that I don't often get as a vegan. I hope always to have two of these in my freezer. Well done TESCO this is an excellent addition to your healthy, vegan range.

Used it in a casserole, texture is awful, doesn't

1 stars

Used it in a casserole, texture is awful, doesn't taste of much either. Waste of money, 3 of us had it and no-one ate it.

