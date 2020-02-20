Oumph! The Chunk 280G

Tough and tasteless
Unlike the other varieties of Oumph this is unflavoured/seasoned. It is intended to be included in casseroles etc. Prepared straight as instructed on the packet it is a plain, bland and rather tough material: not very appetising. I feel that the information on the packet is very misleading and the packet looks too much like the "pulled" variety which is rather nice. Very poorly labelled and likely to disappoint.
What the hell you playing at Tesco!!!???
I'm only writing this review so that I can complain about the fact that they took away the smoked one. Please bring it back! We need all of them not less of them. Also Tesco got rid of their own smoked vegan cheese. Why!!!!???? Are they mad!?. Both of these items were the best of the lot!
Delicious
Amazing! I’m a meat eater who has been taking part in Veganuary I fry this up in a little olive oil and a dash of Maggi liquid seasoning put it in a tortilla wrap with smashed Avocado absolutely delicious
Makes a great ‘chicken’ korma
I made a ‘chicken’ korma with this and my meat eating family didn’t realise until I told them, then they didn’t believe me!
I used this in a pudding and also in stews which it was very yummy.
Yet more cardboard vegan food. Very disappointing
I keep trying vegan products in the hope of finding something we all like. This looks like large chunks of shredded meat. The texture is bearable, but the flavour is horrible. It ended up in the dogs bowl as nobody liked it (apart from the dog!)
love it so much
Healthy alternative to chicken, my family loved it
Fantastic vegan product! Made with just European soybeans and a little salt. Has a lovely texture and works well in pies, fajitas, curries, sandwiches etc. My kids really loved this pan-fried alongside jacket potatoes and green veggies. We can't wait to try their other products. The nutrition facts for this product are pretty good too; Energy 345 KJ/ 82 kcal, Fat 0.4 g, Fibre 5.1 g (animal meat contains 0g of fibre), Protein 17 g, Salt 0.6 g, Iron 3.3 mg (24% of RI* and 5 times that of chicken)
Easy to cook, adaptable and (crucially) delicious.
High quality, easy to cook with, adaptable and delicious. A texture that I don't often get as a vegan. I hope always to have two of these in my freezer. Well done TESCO this is an excellent addition to your healthy, vegan range.
Used it in a casserole, texture is awful, doesn't
Used it in a casserole, texture is awful, doesn't taste of much either. Waste of money, 3 of us had it and no-one ate it.