Oumph! Kebab Spiced 280G

One of my favourite meat alternative on the market
One of my favourite vegan meat alternatives on the market! Super chewy and has great texture, and the spice mix is delicious. Unfortunately the bags are quite small though so they don't go very far, especially for the price.
Okay if you're a vegan needing variety.
I'm not veggie but like to try and limit meat sometimes. It was a bit chewy, full of flavour and much lower in calories so for that purpose it was a good meat substitute. However, I agree with a lot of reviews about the amount of pepper. I love pepper but if you don't then It's a giant no no. Definitely something to buy on occasion but I think they have a cheek to call it kebab. It's literally nothing like it and that's not because it doesn't contain meat. Completely different, shape, texture, taste etc.
Better than salty smoky, but not as good as pulled
Better than salty smoky, but nowhere near as good as pulled. I keep this and pulled in my freezer. But far more pulled than kebab spiced.
More meh than Oumph.
There are vegans who love really good tasty food and vegans who like to suffer for their cause, wearing a (non-animal) hair shirt and eating very boring beige food as a badge of sanctimony. The latter group will love this product. The texture was good but apart from the taste of powdered chilli it was not burdened with any discernible flavour. I thought it might be a handy addition to the freezer for a quick, tasty vegan meal but I was sadly very much mistaken. I gave it 2/5 as saying "I hate it" gives more emotion than I could muster.
Easy to cook, lots of flavour.
I got this because it’s new and looked different. It was easy to throw in a frying pan, even got my Son to do it, he chopped bit of salad, toasted pita bread and put it all together with bit of dressing. He said it was better than a Mc.........s so considering he eats veggie and meat it was a resounding success! I’m a veggie and tried a bit but it is too spicy and chewy for my taste. So don’t over cook or it’s chewy and if you like spicy give it a go.
Back to the drawing board........
Why do those who make these products feel the need to over-spice? If you love pepper, you'll be happy. That's all we could taste. For fake meat designed for a kebab, it failed miserably. Won't be buying it again
Please do not buy!
Honestly this was horrible. I ordered it thinking it was doner meat but it was batons of soya curd heavily caked in curry powder No where on the original order box did it say it was a meat free item Very small packet serving two small portions.
Yuk
Absolutely revolting. Tasted like a week old curry. Consistency was a bit soggy and I followed the instructions. Threw it away
Peppery, chewy, good in a wrap.
I've had this once before and thought it was great, hadn't had it for a while so tried it again. Not as impressed as before as flavouring was mainly peppery this time .
Great product
Amazing products, on a naan/flatbread with pink slaw, salad and Tabasco. Beats a takeaway any day!