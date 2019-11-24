By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Oumph! Kebab Spiced 280G

3.5(15)Write a review
Oumph! Kebab Spiced 280G
£ 3.50
£1.25/100g

Product Description

  • Strips of extruded soya protein with kebab spice, deep frozen.
  • Read more at: www.oumph.se/en
  • Oumph! - What?
  • Oumph! is food from the plant kingdom. Made from soya beans. You find it with or without spicing. This is really good food.
  • We believe in mouthwatering food. Food that's easy to cook. And in addition, it is good for the environment.*
  • *Compared to other protein sources, plant protein is resource efficient and has a lower climate impact. Oumph! is high in protein and fibre, and a source to iron and folic acid.
  • Food for progress
  • Made from soya beans!
  • Epic veggie eating for free range humans
  • Vegan
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 280g
  • High in protein and fibre
  • Source to iron and folic acid

Information

Ingredients

Water, Soya Protein Concentrate (20%), Sunflower Oil, Grape Sugar, Salt, Paprika, Coriander, Ginger, Cardamom, Oregano, Garlic, Cumin, Caraway, Black Pepper, Parsley, Fenugreek, Red Chilli

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Keep frozenDo not refreeze

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: 1. For the most delicious Kebab Spiced Oumph!, fry in oil for 5-6 minutes from frozen or 3-4 minutes if thawed. Fry on high heat until slightly crispy.
2. Serve with what you like best! We like our Oumph! with fresh vegetables, seasoning and sauces. Or try it in a casserole, adding it last, for the perfect amount of bite.
3. Enjoy!

Produce of

Produced in Sweden

Name and address

  • Food for Progress Scandinavia AB,
  • Box 154,
  • 595 22 Mjölby,
  • Sweden.

Return to

  • contact@foodforprogresss.com

Net Contents

280g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g:
Energy 539 kJ/129 kcal
Fat 5.3 g
-of which saturates 0.5 g
Carbohydrate 2.7 g
-of which sugars 1.7 g
Fibre 5.3 g
Protein 15 g
Salt 1.7 g
Iron 2.9 mg (21% of RI*)
Folic Acid 48.3 µg (24% of RI*)
*Reference Intake-

15 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

One of my favourite meat alternative on the market

5 stars

One of my favourite vegan meat alternatives on the market! Super chewy and has great texture, and the spice mix is delicious. Unfortunately the bags are quite small though so they don't go very far, especially for the price.

Okay if you're a vegan needing variety.

3 stars

I'm not veggie but like to try and limit meat sometimes. It was a bit chewy, full of flavour and much lower in calories so for that purpose it was a good meat substitute. However, I agree with a lot of reviews about the amount of pepper. I love pepper but if you don't then It's a giant no no. Definitely something to buy on occasion but I think they have a cheek to call it kebab. It's literally nothing like it and that's not because it doesn't contain meat. Completely different, shape, texture, taste etc.

Better than salty smoky, but not as good as pulled

4 stars

Better than salty smoky, but nowhere near as good as pulled. I keep this and pulled in my freezer. But far more pulled than kebab spiced.

More meh than Oumph.

2 stars

There are vegans who love really good tasty food and vegans who like to suffer for their cause, wearing a (non-animal) hair shirt and eating very boring beige food as a badge of sanctimony. The latter group will love this product. The texture was good but apart from the taste of powdered chilli it was not burdened with any discernible flavour. I thought it might be a handy addition to the freezer for a quick, tasty vegan meal but I was sadly very much mistaken. I gave it 2/5 as saying "I hate it" gives more emotion than I could muster.

Easy to cook, lots of flavour.

4 stars

I got this because it’s new and looked different. It was easy to throw in a frying pan, even got my Son to do it, he chopped bit of salad, toasted pita bread and put it all together with bit of dressing. He said it was better than a Mc.........s so considering he eats veggie and meat it was a resounding success! I’m a veggie and tried a bit but it is too spicy and chewy for my taste. So don’t over cook or it’s chewy and if you like spicy give it a go.

Back to the drawing board........

1 stars

Why do those who make these products feel the need to over-spice? If you love pepper, you'll be happy. That's all we could taste. For fake meat designed for a kebab, it failed miserably. Won't be buying it again

Please do not buy!

1 stars

Honestly this was horrible. I ordered it thinking it was doner meat but it was batons of soya curd heavily caked in curry powder No where on the original order box did it say it was a meat free item Very small packet serving two small portions.

Yuk

1 stars

Absolutely revolting. Tasted like a week old curry. Consistency was a bit soggy and I followed the instructions. Threw it away

Peppery, chewy, good in a wrap.

3 stars

I've had this once before and thought it was great, hadn't had it for a while so tried it again. Not as impressed as before as flavouring was mainly peppery this time .

Great product

5 stars

Amazing products, on a naan/flatbread with pink slaw, salad and Tabasco. Beats a takeaway any day!

1-10 of 15 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

