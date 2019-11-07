By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Discos Assorted Crisps 6X25.5G

4(4)Write a review
image 1 of Discos Assorted Crisps 6X25.5G
£ 1.00
£0.65/100g

Product Description

  • Cheese & Onion Flavour Wheat Snack Salt & Vinegar Flavour Wheat Snack Prawn Cocktail Flavour Wheat Snack
  • Snacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.
  • Have your tried our other great snack brands?
  • Skips®
  • Nik Naks®
  • Wheat Crunchies®
  • Cooked with 100% sunflower oil
  • No MSG
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 153g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

25.5g pack = 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Name and address

  • FREEPOST KP SNACKS
  • ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our careline if you have any questions or comments, or write to our Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack and contents, stating when and where purchased.
  • Tel: Freephone (UK) 0800 9174494 (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
  • Republic of Ireland 1 800 551755
  • Mail: FREEPOST KP SNACKS
  • ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,
  • UK.

Net Contents

6 x 25.5g ℮

  • Each 25.5g pack contains
    • Energy568kJ 136kcal
      7%
    • Fat7.4g
      11%
    • Saturates1.4g
      7%
    • Sugars<0.5g
      <1%
    • Salt0.51g
      9%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2227kJ

    • Cooked with 100% sunflower oil
    • No MSG
    • No artificial colours or flavours
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • 2 x Cheese & Onion Flavour
    • 2 x Salt & Vinegar Flavour
    • 2 x Prawn Cocktail Flavour

    Information

    Ingredients

    Wheat Starch, Dried Potato, Sunflower Oil (25%), Wheat Flour, Salt & Vinegar Flavour [Natural Flavouring, Rice Flour, Salt, Citric Acid, Dried Barley Malt Vinegar Extract, Dried Yeast Extract, Malic Acid], Emulsifier: E471

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Number of uses

    25.5g pack = 1 serving

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25.5g Pack
    Energy 2227kJ568kJ
    -533kcal136kcal
    Fat 29g7.4g
    of which Saturates 5.6g1.4g
    Carbohydrate 65g17g
    of which Sugars 0.5g<0.5g
    Fibre 2.0g0.5g
    Protein 3.5g0.9g
    Salt 2.0g0.51g
    25.5g pack = 1 serving--
    • Cooked with 100% sunflower oil
    • No MSG
    • No artificial colours or flavours
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • 2 x Cheese & Onion Flavour
    • 2 x Salt & Vinegar Flavour
    • 2 x Prawn Cocktail Flavour

    Information

    Ingredients

    Wheat Starch, Dried Potato, Sunflower Oil (24%), Wheat Flour, Prawn Cocktail Flavour [Sugar, Natural Flavourings, Salt, Citric Acid, Cornflour, Dried Onion, Spice, Yeast Extract, Colour: Paprika Extract], Emulsifier: E471

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Number of uses

    25.5g pack = 1 serving

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25.5g Pack
    Energy 2213kJ564kJ
    -529kcal135kcal
    Fat 28g7.1g
    of which Saturates 5.5g1.4g
    Carbohydrate 64g16g
    of which Sugars 2.8g0.7g
    Fibre 2.1g0.5g
    Protein 3.5g0.9g
    Salt 1.5g0.38g
    25.5g pack = 1 serving--
    • Cooked with 100% sunflower oil
    • No MSG
    • No artificial colours or flavours
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • 2 x Cheese & Onion Flavour
    • 2 x Salt & Vinegar Flavour
    • 2 x Prawn Cocktail Flavour

    Information

    Ingredients

    Wheat Starch, Dried Potato, Sunflower Oil (24%), Wheat Flour, Cheese & Onion Flavour [Dried Onion, Dried Yeast Extract, Rice Flour, Salt, Sugar, Dried Cheese (Milk), Citric Acid, Natural Cheese Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings (Milk), Natural Flavouring, Cayenne Extract, Onion Extract, Natural Onion Flavouring], Emulsifier: E471

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Number of uses

    25.5g pack = 1 serving

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25.5g Pack
    Energy 2203kJ562kJ
    -527kcal134kcal
    Fat 28g7.1g
    of which Saturates 5.5g1.4g
    Carbohydrate 63g16g
    of which Sugars 2.1g0.5g
    Fibre 2.4g0.6g
    Protein 4.2g1.1g
    Salt 1.3g0.33g
    25.5g pack = 1 serving--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

:)

3 stars

theyre good crisps but i prefer skips :)

Great value for the price

4 stars

My favourite crisps cheese n oinion esp! The amount in bag are enough for me .If you're wanting a big bag of crisps then it's not these can have 2 bags of this one's .Excellent price

Salt & Vinegar rocks, Cheese & Onion not so much

5 stars

My Romanian friend absolutely loves the Salt & Vinegar ones. Some of my other mates like the Cheese & Onion ones, but they're plain odd. I'll happily munch the prawn cocktail ones - yummy!

Best crisps ever made!!

5 stars

Best crisps ever and amazing price too! Love that they have 3 flavours in one pack too. Definitely a favourite in our house with the adults and when the grandkids visit, although with such a good price, I do tend to hide away a pack of 6 so I know I have always got some to hand.

Usually bought next

Nik Naks Assorted Snacks 6X20g

£ 1.00
£0.83/100g

Tesco Bourbon Creams Biscuits 296G

£ 0.45
£0.15/100g

Tesco Variety Pack Biscuits 700G

£ 1.00
£0.14/100g

Walkers Wotsits Cheese Snacks 6 X 16.5 G

£ 1.50
£1.52/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here