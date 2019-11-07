Discos Assorted Crisps 6X25.5G

:)
theyre good crisps but i prefer skips :)
Great value for the price
My favourite crisps cheese n oinion esp! The amount in bag are enough for me .If you're wanting a big bag of crisps then it's not these can have 2 bags of this one's .Excellent price
Salt & Vinegar rocks, Cheese & Onion not so much
My Romanian friend absolutely loves the Salt & Vinegar ones. Some of my other mates like the Cheese & Onion ones, but they're plain odd. I'll happily munch the prawn cocktail ones - yummy!
Best crisps ever made!!
Best crisps ever and amazing price too! Love that they have 3 flavours in one pack too. Definitely a favourite in our house with the adults and when the grandkids visit, although with such a good price, I do tend to hide away a pack of 6 so I know I have always got some to hand.