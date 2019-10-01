By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Quinoa &Poppy Seeds Bite Chorizo &Goat Cheese 6X25g

Tesco Quinoa &Poppy Seeds Bite Chorizo &Goat Cheese 6X25g
£ 1.00
£0.67/100g
One pack
  • Energy484kJ 115kcal
    6%
  • Fat4.0g
    6%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1937kJ / 461kcal

Product Description

  • Wheat snacks with quinoa, poppy seeds and a chorizo and goats cheese seasoning
  • Chorizo and Goats Cheese Quinoa & Poppy Seed Bites
  • 6 PACK Crunchy flatbread bites baked with seeds and bursting with flavour In the north of England, our partners pop, bake and season a range of high quality snacks. They use their expertise to perfect the classics, and create new snacks for you to enjoy.
  • 484kJ, 115kcal per pack
  • Chorizo & goats' cheese
  • Crunchy flatbread bites baked with seeds and bursting with flavour
  • Low in saturated fat
  • Source of fibre
  • No artificial flavours or colours
  • Pack size: 150G
  • Low in saturated fat
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Quinoa (4.0%), Sugar, Yeast, Milk Sugar, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Poppy Seeds, Yeast Extract, Dried Whole Milk, Onion Powder, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Calcium Lactate, Citric Acid), Coriander, Garlic Powder, Flavouring, Black Pepper, Paprika Extract, Chorizo [Pork, Nutmeg, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Dextrose, Garlic, Oregano], Goat's Cheese (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk.

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk, gluten and wheat.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

6 x 25g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pack (25g)
Energy1937kJ / 461kcal484kJ / 115kcal
Fat16.1g4.0g
Saturates1.1g0.3g
Carbohydrate66.6g16.7g
Sugars3.2g0.8g
Fibre3.4g0.9g
Protein10.7g2.7g
Salt0.6g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
