By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Prawn Marie Rose Crisps 150G

3(10)Write a review
Tesco Finest Prawn Marie Rose Crisps 150G
£ 1.00
£0.67/100g
1/6 of a pack
  • Energy539kJ 129kcal
    6%
  • Fat7.7g
    11%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2154kJ / 517kcal

Product Description

  • Prawn Marie Rose flavour potato crisps.
  • Hand cooked crisps. Our experts in Devon work closely with local farmers to select the variety of British potato that gives just the right crunch. Each potato is carefully sliced and fried in small batches under the watchful eye of specially trained fryers. They stir each batch gently, select the best crisps, then tumble them carefully in seasoning for a perfectly even coating.
  • Hand cooked crisps. Our experts in Devon work closely with local farmers to select the variety of British potato that gives just the right crunch. Each potato is carefully sliced and fried in small batches under the watchful eye of specially trained fryers. They stir each batch gently, select the best crisps, then tumble them carefully in seasoning for a perfectly even coating.
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, Sugar, Salt, Flavouring, Citric Acid, Whey Powder (Milk), Onion Powder, Crème Fraîche (Milk), Chipotle Chilli, Maltodextrin, Garlic Powder, Tomato Powder, Black Pepper, Prawn Powder (Crustacean), Colour (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack (25g)
Energy2154kJ / 517kcal539kJ / 129kcal
Fat30.7g7.7g
Saturates3.7g0.9g
Carbohydrate50.3g12.6g
Sugars1.9g0.5g
Fibre4.7g1.2g
Protein7.4g1.9g
Salt1.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

10 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

One step up from another kind of Prawn Cocktail

5 stars

These are heavenly they are so good! If you love prawn cocktail crisps then these are the next best thing in posh luxury prawn cocktail crisps I adored them so much!

Good when you can taste it

1 stars

It's great when you get a packet of crisps with FLAVOR I have tried these crisps about 5 times and 2 of those times the packet had no flavor - it was just a plain crisp. The first time I thought it was a blip, but this final time (second time with no flavor) will be the last time.

AMAZING!!!!

5 stars

AMAZING!!!!

Hard

2 stars

Finest na sorry .prawn Marie rose.just a posh name for prawn cocktail crisps.and they was hard not wot I thought they was

Best Flavour ever!

5 stars

These are honestly the nicest crisps i have ever had and i love my crisps! If you like prawn cocktail these are an absolute treat! Fresh not over flavoured, just perfect! mmm Don't stop making them please!

Lovely hand cut crisps really well flavoured my ne

5 stars

Lovely hand cut crisps really well flavoured my new favourite bag of crisps

Too sour

2 stars

Unpalatably sour and the overpowering tomato flavour completely obliterated any prawn.

overwhelming sour flavour - manufactuing fault?

1 stars

Bought a 150g packet of these at Tesco Superstore, Enfield, as I like to try the new crisp flavours. These "Tesco Finest Prawn Marie Rose Crisps" were basically inedible, having an overwhelming sickly-sour flavour. They were so strongly flavoured they were difficult to eat even in very small quantity. Even after eating one crisp I needed to drink copious water. My guess is that something went wrong in the manufacturing process, and that the flavourings have been applied with maybe 10x or 100x the intended concentration. The crisps are orange in colour, so thick is covering of the flavour powder. Don't know whether its just a small batch effected, or the entirety of crisps of this type. Will be attempting to return the product to Tesco tomorrow, as I can't really eat the rest of them.

Flavouring was so strong it almost took the skin o

1 stars

Flavouring was so strong it almost took the skin out of my mouth. Tasted nothing like a prawn cocktail, more like spice tomato.

crisps of the year!

5 stars

the best crisps i have ever had!!

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Mature Cheddar & Onion Crisps 150 G

£ 1.00
£0.67/100g

Tesco Finest Limited Edition Pigs In Blankets Crisps150g

£ 1.00
£0.67/100g

Tesco Finest Sea Salt & Cider Vinegar Crisps 150 G

£ 1.00
£0.67/100g

Tesco Turkey & Stuffing Bites 300G

£ 1.50
£0.50/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here