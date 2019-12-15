Tesco Finest Prawn Marie Rose Crisps 150G

One step up from another kind of Prawn Cocktail
These are heavenly they are so good! If you love prawn cocktail crisps then these are the next best thing in posh luxury prawn cocktail crisps I adored them so much!
Good when you can taste it
It's great when you get a packet of crisps with FLAVOR I have tried these crisps about 5 times and 2 of those times the packet had no flavor - it was just a plain crisp. The first time I thought it was a blip, but this final time (second time with no flavor) will be the last time.
AMAZING!!!!
Hard
Finest na sorry .prawn Marie rose.just a posh name for prawn cocktail crisps.and they was hard not wot I thought they was
Best Flavour ever!
These are honestly the nicest crisps i have ever had and i love my crisps! If you like prawn cocktail these are an absolute treat! Fresh not over flavoured, just perfect! mmm Don't stop making them please!
Lovely hand cut crisps really well flavoured my ne
Too sour
Unpalatably sour and the overpowering tomato flavour completely obliterated any prawn.
overwhelming sour flavour - manufactuing fault?
Bought a 150g packet of these at Tesco Superstore, Enfield, as I like to try the new crisp flavours. These "Tesco Finest Prawn Marie Rose Crisps" were basically inedible, having an overwhelming sickly-sour flavour. They were so strongly flavoured they were difficult to eat even in very small quantity. Even after eating one crisp I needed to drink copious water. My guess is that something went wrong in the manufacturing process, and that the flavourings have been applied with maybe 10x or 100x the intended concentration. The crisps are orange in colour, so thick is covering of the flavour powder. Don't know whether its just a small batch effected, or the entirety of crisps of this type. Will be attempting to return the product to Tesco tomorrow, as I can't really eat the rest of them.
Flavouring was so strong it almost took the skin o
crisps of the year!
the best crisps i have ever had!!