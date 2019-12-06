By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Alpro Zero Sugars Plain 500G

Alpro Zero Sugars Plain 500G
£ 1.60
£3.20/kg
Eahc 100 g serving contains:
  • Energy177 kJ 42 kcal
    2%
  • Fat2.3 g
    3%
  • Saturates0.4 g
    2%
  • Sugars0 g
    0%
  • Salt0.24 g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 177 kJ / 42 kcal

Product Description

  • Fermented soya product with added calcium and vitamins.
  • #alpro
  • Alpro Plain Unsweetened is all the taste of our soya alternative to yogurt but with no sugars or sweeteners at all! Try it at breakfast topped with fresh fruit and nuts or in your favourite savoury recipes. 100% plant based and naturally low in saturated fat, high in plant protein
  • Alpro® Plain No Sugars is rich in plant protein, super-versatile and all-round amazing.
  • So life's sweet, even without the sugars.
  • 100% plant-based
  • For people and planet
  • Rich in plant protein
  • Source of calcium
  • Naturally low in fat
  • No sugars
  • Naturally lactose free
  • Free from dairy and gluten
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 500g
Information

Ingredients

Soya Base (Water, Hulled Soya Beans (10.7%)), Calcium (Tri-Calcium Citrate), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrates, Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Pectins), Natural Flavouring, Sea Salt, Antioxidants (Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Fatty Acid Esters of Ascorbic Acid), Vitamins (B12, D2), Yogurt Cultures (S. Thermophilus, L. Bulgaricus)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Nuts (no Peanuts)

Storage

Keep refrigerated and use within 5 days of opening. Do not freeze.Best before: see top of pack.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Alpro (UK) Ltd,
  • Northants,
  • NN15 5YT.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy 177 kJ / 42 kcal
Fat 2.3 g
of which Saturates 0.4 g
Carbohydrate 0 g
of which Sugars 0 g
Fibre 0.9 g
Protein 4.0 g
Salt 0.25 g
D 0.75 µg*
B12 0.38 µg*
Minerals: Calcium 120 mg*
Vitamins:-
* = 15% of the nutrient reference values-
These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients-

OK for those who like low sugar smoothies

3 stars

I like soya based products and thought I would try this as I have diabetes. Nothing wrong with the taste which doesn't have the horrible acid flavour that plain cow's milk yoghurt has, but the texture left a lot to be desired as it was a mixture of semi-liquid and lumps which made it not very pleasant to eat on its own. Got round the problem though by adding some fruit to it and blending it into a smoothie, so would only recommend it to those who want to do similar.

I changed to tbis due to a sugar and dairy intoler

5 stars

I changed to tbis due to a sugar and dairy intolerance. I found it quite bland to taste on its own, but as soon as I put some over warm fruit it took on a different flavour altogether. Im certainly going to be using this in future.

omg love it , so creamy

5 stars

my family loves this soya yogurt

