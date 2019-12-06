Alpro Zero Sugars Plain 500G

OK for those who like low sugar smoothies
I like soya based products and thought I would try this as I have diabetes. Nothing wrong with the taste which doesn't have the horrible acid flavour that plain cow's milk yoghurt has, but the texture left a lot to be desired as it was a mixture of semi-liquid and lumps which made it not very pleasant to eat on its own. Got round the problem though by adding some fruit to it and blending it into a smoothie, so would only recommend it to those who want to do similar.
I changed to tbis due to a sugar and dairy intolerance. I found it quite bland to taste on its own, but as soon as I put some over warm fruit it took on a different flavour altogether. Im certainly going to be using this in future.
omg love it , so creamy
my family loves this soya yogurt