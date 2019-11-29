Tesco Multigrain Batch 800G

not what is says
the details of this product state that itr is brown bread...it is not! made with wheatflour not wholegrain. Also the crusts both ends are the thickness of about 2 slices, meaning you cant fit in toaster and you lose out on slices. Buck up your ideas Tesco!
It’s changed and not for the better
This has changed I’m sure. I have bought it every week (for the past 3 years). Now it goes chewy within 2-3 days so that I throw it out on the date shown as Best Buy, whereas it used to be good for 2-3 days afterwards. (I don’t eat a lot of bread so am throwing out half a loaf). It also falls to bits now when you butter it or make a sandwich with it. WON’T BE BUYING IT ANYMORE
yummy
nicest bread ever so crispy when toasted
Best bread at a great price
Very tasty, a good-quality loaf with oats. Love this bread and at a great price, so it's a winner in our house.
No soya flour
This is the best sliced bread I've found. It makes excellent toast. It's firm and solid. It is low GI but best of all it has no soya flour. It's becoming so difficult to find supermarket bread without soya flour (which gives me migraine). Great price too.
Don't buy
Falls to bits, dry. Not good.
Not my Daily Bread
It was very soft in texture,tasteless and very crumbly and after I had toasted a slice it was impossible to spread butter without it disintegrating . Very dissapointed
"New range" it seems...love it. Great for sandwich
