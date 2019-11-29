By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Multigrain Batch 800G

3.5(9)Write a review
£ 0.79
£0.10/100g
One slice
  • Energy509kJ 120kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.9g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars1.5g
    2%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1017kJ

Product Description

  • Medium sliced brown loaf with grains and seeds.
  • Medium sliced
  • Enriched and topped with mixed grains and seeds, batch baked for softness
  • High fibre
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 800g
  • High fibre

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Mixed Grains and Seeds (11%) (Malted Wheat Flakes, Pearl Barley, Oats, Wheat Flakes, Rye Flakes, Linseed, Sunflower Seeds, Poppy Seeds), Wheat Bran, Yeast, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Oats, Rye, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'best before' date shown.Best Before: see bag tie.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum 2 hours in a cool, dry place. Once defrosted, do not refreeze.

Number of uses

This pack contains 16 servings

Warnings

  • Warning
  • Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

800g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100gAs sold One slice (50g)% RI*
Energy 1017kJ509kJ
-241kcal120kcal6%
Fat 1.8g0.9g1%
of which saturates 0.3g0.2g1%
Carbohydrate 43.7g21.8g
of which sugars 3.0g1.5g2%
Fibre 6.2g3.1g
Protein 9.3g4.7g
Salt 0.9g0.4g7%
This pack contains 16 servings---
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---

Warning Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.

9 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

not what is says

2 stars

the details of this product state that itr is brown bread...it is not! made with wheatflour not wholegrain. Also the crusts both ends are the thickness of about 2 slices, meaning you cant fit in toaster and you lose out on slices. Buck up your ideas Tesco!

It’s changed and not for the better

1 stars

This has changed I’m sure. I have bought it every week (for the past 3 years). Now it goes chewy within 2-3 days so that I throw it out on the date shown as Best Buy, whereas it used to be good for 2-3 days afterwards. (I don’t eat a lot of bread so am throwing out half a loaf). It also falls to bits now when you butter it or make a sandwich with it. WON’T BE BUYING IT ANYMORE

yummy

5 stars

nicest bread ever so crispy when toasted

Best bread at a great price

5 stars

Very tasty, a good-quality loaf with oats. Love this bread and at a great price, so it's a winner in our house.

Very tasty, good quality loaf at a budget cost

5 stars

Very tasty, good quality loaf with oats in the mix.

No soya flour

5 stars

This is the best sliced bread I've found. It makes excellent toast. It's firm and solid. It is low GI but best of all it has no soya flour. It's becoming so difficult to find supermarket bread without soya flour (which gives me migraine). Great price too.

Don't buy

1 stars

Falls to bits, dry. Not good.

Not my Daily Bread

3 stars

It was very soft in texture,tasteless and very crumbly and after I had toasted a slice it was impossible to spread butter without it disintegrating . Very dissapointed

"New range" it seems...love it. Great for sandwich

4 stars

"New range" it seems...love it. Great for sandwiches, toasted or soft, as it is with a spread of your choice.

