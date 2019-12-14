By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Multiseed Batch 800G

4(16)Write a review
Tesco Multiseed Batch 800G
£ 0.79
£0.10/100g
One slice
  • Energy562kJ 133kcal
    7%
  • Fat3.1g
    4%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars2.0g
    2%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1123kJ

Product Description

  • Medium sliced white loaf with mixed seeds.
  • Medium sliced
  • Enriched and topped with 6 seed varieties for an earthy flavour
  • Source of fibre
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 800g
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Mixed Seeds (13%) (Golden and Brown Linseed, Sunflower Seeds, Millet, Poppy Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds), Yeast, Barley Malt Flour, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'best before' date shown. Best Before: see bag tie.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum 2 hours in a cool, dry place. Once defrosted, do not refreeze.

Number of uses

Pack contains 16 servings

Warnings

  • Warning
  • Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

800g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (50g)% RI*RI* for an average adult
Energy1123kJ562kJ8400kJ
-267kcal133kcal7%2000kcal
Fat6.1g3.1g4%70g
of which saturates0.8g0.4g2%20g
Carbohydrate40.3g20.2g
of which sugars3.9g2.0g2%90g
Fibre5.5g2.8g
Protein9.9g5.0g
Salt1.1g0.6g10%6g
Pack contains 16 servings----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

16 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Why are the crusts twice the thickness of a slice?

3 stars

The bread's nice, but why are the crusts always double the thickness of all the other slices? End up having to cut them with a bread knife, which is pretty ridiculous for sliced bread! Tesco, please can you sort this out?

Great tasty bread. Makes excellent toast . Or with

5 stars

Great tasty bread. Makes excellent toast . Or with pate or sandwiches. Excellent value for money.

everyone loves it

5 stars

we love this bread it makes great toast & sandwiches better than all the other brands

Contains palm oil - AVOID!

1 stars

Beware - one of the ingredients is palm oil.

Awful, doughy and wet... makes dreadful toast and

1 stars

Awful, doughy and wet... makes dreadful toast and is too floppy to make a decent sandwich.. claggy in the mouth... won't be buying it again.

Great bread,great price

5 stars

Sandwiches, toast,

Best Tasting Tesco Multiseed Batch Bread..

5 stars

I always buy Tesco Multiseed Batch Bread and lovely when Toasted very tasty Bread just love it.

Nice bread

4 stars

Is nice and good value but crusts are really thick compared to rest of slices.

Smells

1 stars

Have bought for several years but recently it smells of vinegar / nail varnish remover we are buying warburtons now

goodness

5 stars

Toasts really well, and 5g of protein each slice

1-10 of 16 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Crumpets 8 Pack

£ 0.50
£0.06/each

Tesco 8 Plain Tortilla Wraps

£ 0.95
£0.12/each

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 3.408L, 6 Pints

£ 1.50
£0.44/litre

Tesco Original Bagels 5 Pack

£ 0.79
£0.16/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here