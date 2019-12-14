Tesco Multiseed Batch 800G

Why are the crusts twice the thickness of a slice?
The bread's nice, but why are the crusts always double the thickness of all the other slices? End up having to cut them with a bread knife, which is pretty ridiculous for sliced bread! Tesco, please can you sort this out?
Great tasty bread. Makes excellent toast . Or with pate or sandwiches. Excellent value for money.
everyone loves it
we love this bread it makes great toast & sandwiches better than all the other brands
Contains palm oil - AVOID!
Beware - one of the ingredients is palm oil.
Awful, doughy and wet... makes dreadful toast and is too floppy to make a decent sandwich.. claggy in the mouth... won't be buying it again.
Great bread,great price
Best Tasting Tesco Multiseed Batch Bread..
I always buy Tesco Multiseed Batch Bread and lovely when Toasted very tasty Bread just love it.
Nice bread
Is nice and good value but crusts are really thick compared to rest of slices.
Smells
Have bought for several years but recently it smells of vinegar / nail varnish remover we are buying warburtons now
goodness
Toasts really well, and 5g of protein each slice