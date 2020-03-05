By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Dark Rye& Sunflower Farmhouse 600G

Tesco Finest Dark Rye& Sunflower Farmhouse 600G
£ 0.99
£0.17/100g
Each slice
  • Energy483kJ 115kcal
    6%
  • Fat2.6g
    4%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars1.2g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1209kJ / 287kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced bread made with wheat flour, rye and sunflower seeds.
  • Medium Sliced Baked with a blend of wheat and rye flour, with sunflower seeds for a rich, nutty flavour. Created by our expert bakers, this soft loaf is made with a blend of flours, both rye and wheat, for a rich nutty flavour. Scattered sunflower seeds are added to the dark crumb which adds an extra layer of texture as well as an earthy flavour.
  • Baked with a blend of wheat flour and rye flour, with sunflower seeds for a rich, nutty flavour. Created by our expert bakers, this soft loaf is made with a blend of flours, both rye and wheat, for a rich nutty flavour. Scattered sunflower seeds are added to the dark crumb which adds an extra layer of texture as well as an earthy flavour.
  • Source of fibre and protein
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 600G
  • Source of fibre
  • Source of protein

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:


Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Sunflower Seeds (8%), Rye Flour (5%), Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Rye (2%), Toasted Rye Flakes (2%), Barley Malt Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Caramelised Sugar, Fermented Wheat Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'best before' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool dry place Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool dry place.
  • Once defrosted, do not refreeze.

Number of uses

15 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

600g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1209kJ / 287kcal483kJ / 115kcal
Fat6.6g2.6g
Saturates1.0g0.4g
Carbohydrate43.1g17.2g
Sugars3.1g1.2g
Fibre4.3g1.7g
Protein11.6g4.6g
Salt0.8g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

contaminated

1 stars

I had a loaf delivered dated 7th December, with blue mold from liquid poured through it. I kept the wrapper in the freezer,but despite my complaints no one has asked to take it for testing.

Wonderfully flavoursome!

5 stars

Makes wonderfully flavoursome toast to go with my Marmite in the mornings. Very soft and great for sandwiches .

tasty bread

5 stars

finally, a loaf with some texture! tastes good too.

Very delicious rye bread

5 stars

Really delicious bread. Soft enough for sandwich, and makes great toast. Well done Tesco, don’t stop making this product

Nicest bread in store, would be even better if org

5 stars

Nicest bread in store, would be even better if organic

PERFECT SANDWICH BREAD!

5 stars

I have searched high and low for the perfect sandwich bread - this is it! Really lovely bread at a great price - I notice it has actually gone down in price from when I first started buying it so even more of a bonus!

EXCELLENT

5 stars

This is the best bread that we've had from Tescos. It's excellent for sandwiches and very good with a boiled egg. Never made toast with it - it always gets eaten too soon

I love the taste & especially when I have Toast .

5 stars

I love the taste & especially when I have Toast .

Very good bread at a decent price - firm favourite

5 stars

Very good bread at a decent price - firm favourite in our house.

great bread keeps well tastes fantastic however al

5 stars

great bread keeps well tastes fantastic however always very hard to find when shopping online

