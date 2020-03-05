Tesco Finest Dark Rye& Sunflower Farmhouse 600G

contaminated
I had a loaf delivered dated 7th December, with blue mold from liquid poured through it. I kept the wrapper in the freezer,but despite my complaints no one has asked to take it for testing.
Wonderfully flavoursome!
Makes wonderfully flavoursome toast to go with my Marmite in the mornings. Very soft and great for sandwiches .
tasty bread
finally, a loaf with some texture! tastes good too.
Very delicious rye bread
Really delicious bread. Soft enough for sandwich, and makes great toast. Well done Tesco, don’t stop making this product
Nicest bread in store, would be even better if organic
PERFECT SANDWICH BREAD!
I have searched high and low for the perfect sandwich bread - this is it! Really lovely bread at a great price - I notice it has actually gone down in price from when I first started buying it so even more of a bonus!
EXCELLENT
This is the best bread that we've had from Tescos. It's excellent for sandwiches and very good with a boiled egg. Never made toast with it - it always gets eaten too soon
I love the taste & especially when I have Toast .
Very good bread at a decent price - firm favourite in our house.
great bread keeps well tastes fantastic however always very hard to find when shopping online