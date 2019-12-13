By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Oat & Barley Loaf 800G

4.5(8)Write a review
Tesco Finest Oat & Barley Loaf 800G
£ 1.10
£0.14/100g
One slice
  • Energy460kJ 109kcal
    5%
  • Fat1.0g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars1.2g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1045kJ / 247kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced white bread with oats and barley.
  • Baked with oats and toasted kibbled barley for a creamy texture. Created by our expert bakers. We make this soft, golden loaf using oats and toasted kibbled barley for a light, creamy texture.
  • Baked with oats and toasted kibbled barley for a creamy texture. Created by our expert bakers. We make this soft, golden loaf using oats and toasted kibbled barley for a light, creamy texture.
  • Baked with soaked oats and toasted kibbled barley for a creamy texture
  • Source of fibre and protein
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 800g
  • Source of fibre
  • Source of protein

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Oats (7%), Barley (4%), Oatmeal, Wheat Bran, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Fermented Wheat Flour, Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Spirit Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'best before' date shown.Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum 2 hours in a cool, dry place Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produce in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place. Once defrosted, do not refreeze.

Number of uses

This pack contains 18 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle With Bags At Larger Stores

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

800g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (44g)
Energy1045kJ / 247kcal460kJ / 109kcal
Fat2.2g1.0g
Saturates0.5g0.2g
Carbohydrate44.9g19.7g
Sugars2.7g1.2g
Fibre4.9g2.2g
Protein9.5g4.2g
Salt0.8g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely bread, makes comforting toast.

5 stars

Lovely bread, makes comforting toast.

Delicious!

5 stars

This is really lovely bread. None of your cotton-wool stuff here! But PLEASE go back to making the small 400gm size as well.

Great for sandwiches or toast

5 stars

Tried this because of the good reviews and wasn't disappointed. It has a slightly nutty taste and makes great sandwiches. Our favourite is Ayrshire ham and Leerdammer with salad. Oh - it makes good toast, too.

Love 5his loaf. Its full of flavour, toasts well,

5 stars

Love 5his loaf. Its full of flavour, toasts well, makes great sandwiches. A good all round healthy loaf.

Quality has declined markedly.

2 stars

This bread used to be lovely. Now it is dry and falls to pieces. I thought maybe I had one bad loaf but the same thing has happened with every loaf I bought recently so I've stopped buying it and I won't be chancing buying it again, it's too expensive to keep throwing away!

I can eat bread again thanks to this loaf

5 stars

Bought this bread by recommendation by a friend who suffers with irritable bowl but loves bread and its the only bread he can eat without setting off his condition, and he right ! I too can now enjoy bread too. Don't know how or why but I can now enjoy toast again.

disappointed

5 stars

Its been taken off online shopping for so long! why? The substitute is nothing like it. Please reinstate :(

A good loaf

5 stars

Great bread for my taste. Slices are large for a good meaty sandwich with loads of room for salad.

Usually bought next

Tesco Crumpets 8 Pack

£ 0.50
£0.06/each

Tesco 8 Plain Tortilla Wraps

£ 0.95
£0.12/each

Tesco Large Free Range Eggs 12 Pack

£ 1.95
£0.16/each

Warburtons Crumpets 9 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.11/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here