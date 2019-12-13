Tesco Finest Oat & Barley Loaf 800G

Lovely bread, makes comforting toast.
Delicious!
This is really lovely bread. None of your cotton-wool stuff here! But PLEASE go back to making the small 400gm size as well.
Great for sandwiches or toast
Tried this because of the good reviews and wasn't disappointed. It has a slightly nutty taste and makes great sandwiches. Our favourite is Ayrshire ham and Leerdammer with salad. Oh - it makes good toast, too.
Love 5his loaf. Its full of flavour, toasts well, makes great sandwiches. A good all round healthy loaf.
Quality has declined markedly.
This bread used to be lovely. Now it is dry and falls to pieces. I thought maybe I had one bad loaf but the same thing has happened with every loaf I bought recently so I've stopped buying it and I won't be chancing buying it again, it's too expensive to keep throwing away!
I can eat bread again thanks to this loaf
Bought this bread by recommendation by a friend who suffers with irritable bowl but loves bread and its the only bread he can eat without setting off his condition, and he right ! I too can now enjoy bread too. Don't know how or why but I can now enjoy toast again.
disappointed
Its been taken off online shopping for so long! why? The substitute is nothing like it. Please reinstate :(
A good loaf
Great bread for my taste. Slices are large for a good meaty sandwich with loads of room for salad.