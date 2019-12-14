Tesco Finest Super Seeded Farmhouse 800G

Dry, tasteless and very disappointing compared wit
Dry, tasteless and very disappointing compared with competitors. This loaf had a shelf life of five days - can only believe it was mis-labelled in sone way.
tasted great and very seedy
Nice bread, but don't like the poppy seeds.
This was sent as a substitution. Nothing wrong with the bread itself, but I had not realised it contained poppy seeds, which I am allergic to. Next time I will read the packaging more carefully.
Not for me, sorry
The bread is too wide or my quality toaster, so I can't buy it anymore, apart from that it's rather dry and gritty compared to the branded makes.
Tastes fine, just not sliced well
Tesco seem to be the only producer of sliced bread who never slice the outermost slice on either side. So unless you want a 2cm thick crust that doesn't even fit in the toaster you have to get out your bread knife to try and slice it in two for every single loaf
STOP. USING. PALM. OIL.
Why do you use palm oil in your bread?? I've ordered this, liked the texture and taste, then read the ingredients.... so killing the planet and orangutans is fine with y'all? STOP. USING. PALM. OIL.
Versatile loaf Tasty and stays fresh for several
Very lovely !
Tasty not just a bread
Good Taste and flavour with more roughage than white.
Great quality. Stays fresh for a long time.
