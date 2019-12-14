By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
3.5(18)Write a review
Tesco Finest Super Seeded Farmhouse 800G
£ 1.10
£0.14/100g
One slice
  • Energy544kJ 130kcal
    7%
  • Fat4.2g
    6%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars2.2g
    2%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1237kJ / 294kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced white bread with mixed seeds and grains.
  Packed with grains and seeds, including sunflower seeds for a rich flavour. Created by our expert bakers. We make this flavour packed loaf using dough blended with seeds and grains, including sunflower and pumpkin, for a rich flavour. It's then rolled in a mixture of five seeds, including poppy seeds, for extra texture.
  • Packed with grains and seeds, including sunflower seeds for a rich flavour. Created by our expert bakers. We make this flavour packed loaf using dough blended with seeds and grains, including sunflower and pumpkin, for a rich flavour. It's then rolled in a mixture of five seeds, including poppy seeds, for extra texture
  • Source of fibre
  • A blend of 5 seeds
  • Packed with grains and seeds, including sunflower seeds for a rich flavour
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 800g
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Mixed Seeds (16%), Malted Wheat Flakes, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Salt, Fermented Wheat Flour, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Mixed Seeds contain:  Sunflower Seeds, Linseed, Millet, Poppy Seeds, Pumpkin Seed

Allergy Information

  • Contains gluten and wheat. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'best before' date shown.Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place. Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place. Once defrosted, do not refreeze.

Number of uses

This pack contains 18 servings

Warnings

  Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

800g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1237kJ / 294kcal544kJ / 130kcal
Fat9.6g4.2g
Saturates1.2g0.5g
Carbohydrate37.9g16.7g
Sugars4.9g2.2g
Fibre5.8g2.5g
Protein11.2g4.9g
Salt0.9g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Dry, tasteless and very disappointing compared wit

1 stars

Dry, tasteless and very disappointing compared with competitors. This loaf had a shelf life of five days - can only believe it was mis-labelled in sone way.

tasted great and very seedy

5 stars

tasted great and very seedy

Nice bread, but don't like the poppy seeds.

3 stars

This was sent as a substitution. Nothing wrong with the bread itself, but I had not realised it contained poppy seeds, which I am allergic to. Next time I will read the packaging more carefully.

Not for me, sorry

3 stars

The bread is too wide or my quality toaster, so I can't buy it anymore, apart from that it's rather dry and gritty compared to the branded makes.

Tastes fine, just not sliced well

3 stars

Tesco seem to be the only producer of sliced bread who never slice the outermost slice on either side. So unless you want a 2cm thick crust that doesn't even fit in the toaster you have to get out your bread knife to try and slice it in two for every single loaf

STOP. USING. PALM. OIL.

2 stars

Why do you use palm oil in your bread?? I've ordered this, liked the texture and taste, then read the ingredients.... so killing the planet and orangutans is fine with y'all? STOP. USING. PALM. OIL.

Versatile loaf Tasty and stays fresh for several

4 stars

Versatile loaf Tasty and stays fresh for several days. Makes good sandwiches and toast.

Very lovely !

5 stars

Very lovely !

Tasty not just a bread

5 stars

Good Taste and flavour with more roughage than white.

Great quality. Stays fresh for a long time.

5 stars

Great quality. Stays fresh for a long time.

1-10 of 18 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

